Mr. and Miss Caribfest photo gallery

by

This year’s annual Caribfest Pageant was a little different from past years. Instead of having just five girls run for Miss Caribfest, they added a Mr. Caribfest section to the night. The Caribbean Student Organization had four girls and four boys run head to head in the four part competition for Mr. and Miss Caribfest 2017.

The night started off with a intro from the hosts of the pageant, followed by a dance from various Caribbean women. Kamilah Tobin, mass communication sophomore, took to the stage, being carried out by the Mr. Caribfest contestants on an elevated throne. Tobin is the 2016 winner of Miss Caribfest, and she gave a welcome speech to this year’s pageant. Afterward, each of the eight contestants for this year’s pageant gave a quick intro while strutting around the stage, describing a little bit about themselves and who they are.

Once the pageant began, there were four rounds and six judges. The first round was the talent portion, where contestants either sang, danced, performed monologues or played different instruments. The following round was the bathing suit portion, followed by the evening wear round and closing out the show — the interview round.

After announcing awards for best gown, best suit, best swimsuit, etc. they announced the 2017 winners for Mr. and Miss Caribfest — Beyandra Blanchard, Miss Caribfest and radiology sophomore, and Rocksen Jean-Louis, Mr. Caribfest and music sophomore.