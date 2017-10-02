Mr. and Miss Caribfest photo gallery

This year’s annual Caribfest Pageant was a little different from past years. Instead of having just five girls run for Miss Caribfest, they added a Mr. Caribfest section to the night. The Caribbean Student Organization had four girls and four boys run head to head in the four part competition for Mr. and Miss Caribfest 2017.
The night started off with a intro from the hosts of the pageant, followed by a dance from various Caribbean women. Kamilah Tobin, mass communication sophomore, took to the stage, being carried out by the Mr. Caribfest contestants on an elevated throne. Tobin is the 2016 winner of Miss Caribfest, and she gave a welcome speech to this year’s pageant. Afterward, each of the eight contestants for this year’s pageant gave a quick intro while strutting around the stage, describing a little bit about themselves and who they are.
Once the pageant began, there were four rounds and six judges. The first round was the talent portion, where contestants either sang, danced, performed monologues or played different instruments. The following round was the bathing suit portion, followed by the evening wear round and closing out the show — the interview round.
After announcing awards for best gown, best suit, best swimsuit, etc. they announced the 2017 winners for Mr. and Miss Caribfest — Beyandra Blanchard, Miss Caribfest and radiology sophomore, and Rocksen Jean-Louis, Mr. Caribfest and music sophomore.
Mr. and Miss Caribfest 2017
Kamilah Tobin, mass communication sophomore, gives a welcome to this years Caribfest Pageant, she was the 2016 crown holder for Miss Caribfest. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant_web.jpg]00Valandra Jno Marie, freshman management, hits high notes during the talent portion on the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Valandra Jno Marie, freshman management, hits high notes during the talent portion on the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant2_web.jpg]00Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, proforms a monologue about the different cultures between the Caribbean Islands for the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, proforms a monologue about the different cultures between the Caribbean Islands for the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant3_web.jpg]00Edward Collins, psychology freshman, bends over backwards in the talent portion of the the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Edward Collins, psychology freshman, bends over backwards in the talent portion of the the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant4_web.jpg]00Edward Collins, psychology freshman, shows his break dancing moves in the talent portion of the the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Valandra Jno Marie, freshman management, struts her orange patterened swimsuit for the bathing suit portion of the 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant7_web.jpg]00Beyandra Blanchard, radiology freshman, shows off her bedazzeled swimsuit and high heels during the bathing suit portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Beyandra Blanchard, radiology freshman, shows off her bedazzeled swimsuit and high heels during the bathing suit portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant20_web.jpg]00Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, throws a beach ball into the audience during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, throws a beach ball into the audience during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant19_web.jpg]00Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, give the audience and judge panel a little tease by unbuttoning his swimsuite during the swim wear portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, give the audience and judge panel a little tease by unbuttoning his swimsuite during the swim wear portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant18_web.jpg]00Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, shows off his bathing suit during the swim wear portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, shows off his bathing suit during the swim wear portion of the Mr. and Mrs. Caribfest in Akin Auditorium on Sept 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant9_web.jpg]00Edward Collins, psychology freshman, poses for the audience and judges during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Edward Collins, psychology freshman, poses for the audience and judges during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant10_web.jpg]00Preston Busby, criminal justice junior, takes the sunglasses off from around his towel before removing his towel to reveal his swimsuit during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Preston Busby, criminal justice junior, takes the sunglasses off from around his towel before removing his towel to reveal his swimsuit during the swim wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant17_web.jpg]00Valandra Jno Marie, management freshman, feels her hands down the curve of her dress during the evening wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Valandra Jno Marie, management freshman, feels her hands down the curve of her dress during the evening wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant16_web.jpg]00Trevon Charles, biology sophomore, throws his suit jacket over his shoulder while he walks around the stage showing off his outfit during the evening wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Trevon Charles, biology sophomore, throws his suit jacket over his shoulder while he walks around the stage showing off his outfit during the evening wear portion of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant12_web.jpg]00Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, answers questions during the interview segment of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley
Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, answers questions during the interview segment of the 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant15_web.jpg]00Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, leans in to give Edward Collins, psychology freshman, a handshake after Collins was announced 2017 Mr. Caribfest at the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where about 300 people were in attendance. Photo by Marissa Daley
Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, leans in to give Edward Collins, psychology freshman, a handshake after Collins was announced 2017 Mr. Caribfest at the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant held in Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where about 300 people were in attendance. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant11_web.jpg]00Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, pose for pictures at the end of the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent in the Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where she won 2017 Miss Caribfest. Photo by Marissa Daley
Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophmore, pose for pictures at the end of the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pagaent in the Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where she won 2017 Miss Caribfest. Photo by Marissa Daley[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/mr-and-miss-caribfest-2017/thumbs/thumbs_pageant14_web.jpg]00Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, and Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophomore, pose for pictures at the end of the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant in the Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where they won 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest. Photo by Marissa Daley
Rocksen Jean-Louis, music sophomore, and Beyandra Blanchard, radiology sophomore, pose for pictures at the end of the Mr. and Miss Caribfest Pageant in the Akin Auditorium Sept. 28, where they won 2017 Mr. and Miss Caribfest. Photo by Marissa Daley
