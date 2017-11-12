You are here: Home / Sports / Men’s soccer wins South Central semi-finals

Men’s soccer wins South Central semi-finals

November 12, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Scott Doney, psychology senior, attempts a header towards the goal during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

With an 18-0-2 record the men’s soccer went into the South Central semis-finals against Colorado Mesa with confidence. They have been treating ever game the same and taking one game at a time as their Head Coach Doug Elder says. The semi-finals took place on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. with home field advantage. The final score was 3-0 making it their 13th shut out of the 2017 season.

“The team came out strong. Coach Elder said if we come out strong we will get the result and that’s what we did,” Carlos Flores, midfielder and sports medicine freshman said.

The first half was tight, it showed how equally talented Colorado Mesa and the men’s soccer team were. At the 5:59 mark, Patrick Fitzgerald, defender and kinesiology junior, made the first goal. This was the only goal achieved in the first half. Taylor Lampe, goalkeeper and exercise physiology redshirt freshman, blocked four shot attempts during the half, showing how well the defense working.

Pierre Bocquet, business senior, and Koby Sapon-Amoah, finance junior, intercept the ball during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

“We came out and I think it was the best we have played all season. We communicated, everyone was positive, and we got the job done,” Jordan Speed, defender and business senior.

The second half picked up with more excitement. There were two goals scored for the men’s soccer team to complete the 3-0 shut out. At the 30:32 mark there was hand-ball on Colorado Mesa that gave MSU a penalty kick. Fitzgerald was able to made another goal with the penalty kick making the score 2-0. At the 20:15 mark of the game Colorado Mesa had possession and was moving towards the goal. Lampe moved away from the goal to try and block the player in possession. The ball passed Lampe and was headed directly for the goal. Speed managed to run in front of the goal right before the ball went in. He saved the shutout and regained possession for MSU. With just over 9 minutes left to the game, Pierre Bocquet, midfielder and business senior drove the ball down the field. He then passed it to Flores and at the 9:22 mark he made the goal.

“We will go into Friday confident with the win of today. We need to keep playing like we did today and it is going to be good,” Bouquet said.

This game will make the men’s soccer team record 19-0-2 keeping their undefeated record.

“There is always room to improve. It is one of those things where we have to look at the game film and fix a couple of things. But overall the guys did really well and we were the better team today,” Elder said.

The team advances to the South Central finals on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at home.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect date for the playoff game. The story now reflects the correct date.

Pierre Bocquet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick waits for the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Fans react after the team scored at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Patrick Fitzgerald at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney reacts after a ball goes out of bounds at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Patrick Fitzgerald at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet and Jordan Speed at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Gaolie Taylor Lampe holds on to the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Gaolie Taylor Lampe holds on to the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Taylor Lampe practices during intermission at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Stefanie Blaine, chemistry and Spanish junior, supports No. 10 at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet, No. 12, runs for the ballat the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Saad Acheampong and another MSU player fight for the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick and Patrick Fitzgerald after the team scores a second goal at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sebastian Venegas at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney jumps for the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Scott Doney, psychology senior, attempts a header towards the goal during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Pierre Bocquet at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Pierre Bocquet runs with the ball at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sergio Lara and Julian Varajas react when the team scores a goal at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. "The communication on the field was going really good," Varajas said. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sebastian Venegas at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sebastian Venegas at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Pierre Bocquet, business senior, and Koby Sapon-Amoah, finance junior, intercept the ball during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, cuts off the ball from moving forward during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, shoots the ball into the goal during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Crowd cheers after MSU's first goal during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Pierre Bocquet and Julian Varajas react after the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, Nov. 12, 2017. MSU beat Colorado Mesa 3-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, walks back after celebrating his goal with his teammates during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Koby Sapon-Amoah, finance junior, congratulates Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, on his goal during the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional game vs Colorado Mesa, where MSU won 3-0, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
