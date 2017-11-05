Men’s soccer wins Heartland championship

by

“With what happened last year we [the men’s soccer team] wanted revenge,” Nathan Clarke, defender and marketing junior, said.

Revenge is what they got. On Nov. 5, the Heartland Conference finals took place against St. Edward’s University. The game ended in with a score of 1-0, making MSU the conference champions.

The first half of the game ended in a score of 0-0. At the 4:41 mark, Taylor Lampe, goalkeeper and exercise physiology sophomore, caught an incoming shot to stop St. Edward’s from scoring. With the half closing out, the men’s soccer team attempted five shots as did St. Edward’s. Both teams made it difficult for either one to get close to the goal.

“Our strengths were being resilient and never giving in. We just wanted it more [than the other team],” Scott Doney, forward and psychology senior, said.

As the second half began, MSU players were more aggressive toward St. Edward’s.

At the 33:17 mark, Doney made a goal to bring the a score 1-0. The rest of the half was exciting and both teams were striving toward the trophy. At the 2:14 mark St. Edward’s attempted a shot that hit the top of the goal.

The final score stayed at 1-0 with MSU as the conference champions.

After the game, Patrick Fitzgerald, defender and kinesiology junior, Koby Sapon-Amoah, defender and finance sophomore, and Lampe were named to the all-conference team. Pierre Bocquet, midfielder and business senior, was named the Lone Star Conference most valuable player.

“The season has always been successful. Our record is 18-0-2, so we are just trying to keep going,” Fitzgerald said.

The season now moves to the South Central Regional first round sometime between Nov. 9-12.

“We are absolutely ready for regionals. We treat every game the same none of them are different,” Fitzgerald said.

The men’s soccer team will enter regionals with their record of 18-0-2.