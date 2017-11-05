You are here: Home / Sports / Men’s soccer wins Heartland championship

Men’s soccer wins Heartland championship

Doug Elder, head men’s soccer coach, hugs Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, after the Heartland championship game against St. Edward’s at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

“With what happened last year we [the men’s soccer team] wanted revenge,” Nathan Clarke, defender and marketing junior, said.

Revenge is what they got. On Nov. 5, the Heartland Conference finals took place against St. Edward’s University. The game ended in with a score of 1-0, making MSU the conference champions.

The first half of the game ended in a score of 0-0. At the 4:41 mark, Taylor Lampe, goalkeeper and exercise physiology sophomore, caught an incoming shot to stop St. Edward’s from scoring. With the half closing out, the men’s soccer team attempted five shots as did St. Edward’s. Both teams made it difficult for either one to get close to the goal.

“Our strengths were being resilient and never giving in. We just wanted it more [than the other team],” Scott Doney, forward and psychology senior, said.

Alex Mullet, finance junior, moves up the field during the Heartland championship game against St. Edward’s at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

As the second half began, MSU players were more aggressive toward St. Edward’s.

At the 33:17 mark, Doney made a goal to bring the a score 1-0. The rest of the half was exciting and both teams were striving toward the trophy. At the 2:14 mark St. Edward’s attempted a shot that hit the top of the goal.

The final score stayed at 1-0 with MSU as the conference champions.

After the game, Patrick Fitzgerald, defender and kinesiology junior, Koby Sapon-Amoah, defender and finance sophomore, and Lampe were named to the all-conference team. Pierre Bocquet, midfielder and business senior, was named the Lone Star Conference most valuable player.

“The season has always been successful. Our record is 18-0-2, so we are just trying to keep going,” Fitzgerald said.

The season now moves to the South Central Regional first round sometime between Nov. 9-12.

“We are absolutely ready for regionals. We treat every game the same none of them are different,” Fitzgerald said.

The men’s soccer team will enter regionals with their record of 18-0-2.

Alex Mullet, finance junior, moves up the field during the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, attempts a shot at the goal during the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Saad Acheampong and Pierre Bocquet hit a ball during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alex Mullett goes down while trying to take a ball during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick and Sebastian Venegas during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Pierre Bocquet, business senior, looks up the field for an open teammate during the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Taylor Lampe during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Defender Alex Mullet goes down hard in the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Mullet was not injured. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Ross Fitzpatrick bocks the ball during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Patrick Fitzgerald tries to get the ball during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Patrick Fitzgerald reacts after Scott Doney scored the first and only goal during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Players react after Scott Doney scored the first and only goal during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Carlos Flores tries to block a player during the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, runs to open space during the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Scott Doney, who scored the only goal during the game, reacts after winning the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
The crowd celebrates after the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Doug Elder, head men's soccer coach, hugs Carlos Flores, sports medicine freshman, after the Heartland championship game against St. Edward's at Stang Park, where MSU won 1-0, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Players react after winning the Heartland Conference championship game aginst St. Edwardâs University. MSU won 1-0. Photo by Bradley Wilson
