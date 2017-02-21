Men’s basketball wins against Western New Mexico

by

The men’s basketball team pulled a major win at home on Feb. 18 against Western New Mexico after trailing the past six games.

Brandon Neel, applied arts and sciences junior, said, “We needed this win to gain some momentum going into Tuesday at Cameron and finish the season on a strong note.”

This is the last home game the Mustangs have for the season.

Scoring 18 points, Neel helped his team to a win throughout the game.

Neel said it was it was pretty cool to be part of sending the captains out with a win and cheers from the audience.

Pat Smith and Magnus Richards followed the action with 17 and 16 points, respectively, to leave the stance for their last home game as senior captains.

“With that win, we have put ourselves in a position to solidify our spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament,” Andre Shawn, assistant men’s basketball coach, said.

Shawn also said there was adversity in the first half when Western New Mexico was making shots and holding a five-point lead, but the Mustangs continued to fight and dig deeper for into its belief of preparation.

Shawn has been presented with three championships in his four years at MSU.

Shawn said, “I feel that this team can be one of the most successful teams we have had here in a long time.”

The Mustangs hold an overall 14-12 record in the 2016-2017 season.

Neel said, “We are a very confident group, we’ve lost games but we’ve played every team close. Never gotten blown out, so we know we can beat anyone.”