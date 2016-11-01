Men’s basketball wins 107-75 in first game of season

by

Scoring

Science and Arts (Oklahoma) scored first at 19:33

scored first at 19:33 at the half MSU leads 54-35

Magnus Richards fouls out with 3:15 minutes to go

final score 107-75

Thoughts from Nick Powell, undecided junior

In the first half we played well as a team. We rebounded well, shot the ball well, played a good defense. Second half we came out a little slow, but we figured it out offensively and defensively and started to rebound a little bit more. We played well as a team, but we still have to figure out a few things on defense, boxing out and rebounding.

Thoughts from Brandon Neel, senior in Applied Arts and Sciences

We played well today, but we still have things we need to work on. We gotta make more hustle plays

Thoughts from Romello Walker, sophomore in Applied Arts and Sciences

I know you were on the bench, but how do you think the boys played? It’s not always about playing all the time, you know? Cause you gotta have that spark off the bench, cause thats just gonna hype you up in the game, you know what I mean? That’s what my role was today.

Coach Nelson Haggerty

We have a lot to work on. We’re young. We’ve got some guys who are trying to get some experience, and we’re trying to play some guys to give them experience. I’m pleased with how we did tonight, we competed for the whole 40minutes. We have to get a lot better defensively, get back into transition, keeping the ball in front. We did a lot of good things. We shared the basketball well. They switched up some defenses, we hadn’t played much. We had probably worked on zone for a day during practice, so what we did against the zone on the fly. I thought the guys did pretty good. If you’re going to be a good team, you’re going to have to draw somethings up in the timeouts, talk about and execute it, and I thought they did a pretty good job doing that.

We have an inexperienced group, so for a lot of the guys, it’s their first time playing with us, or they’re in different roles, but they have to get used to it. But we’re getting better day by day, we’ve been feeling out our practices and looking forward to next Monday and seeing how much better have gotten from now.

These two first games, the teams aren’t as good as the teams as we’re going to see in our conference. However, we didn’t play down to their level, we played to to our capability.