Men’s basketball wins exhibition against Oklahoma City

The men’s basketball exhibition game against Oklahoma City University was originally scheduled for Oct. 30, but due to a basketball goal issue, the game was rescheduled for Nov. 14. The team won the exhibition with a score of 85-52.

“We wanted to play two weeks ago and we had some trouble with the goal. We don’t have many home games, so we were ready to play,” Nick Powell, forward and undecided senior, said.

Wanaah Bail, forward and undecided junior, made a basket for the men’s basketball team at the 18:22 mark of the first half. The score was close and at the 12:53 mark, the score was tied 15-15. This did not last very long, Bail was given foul shots, and he made one of them bringing the score to 16-15. Just after that, Romello Walker, sophomore guard shot the ball up for a basket, the ball was slightly off until Brandon Neel, senior guard was able to dunk the ball in the basket. This made the score 18-15 and the team lead the rest of the game. The first half ended with a thirteen point difference in favor of MSU.

“The teamwork was unbelievable today, we all shared the ball really well. The points spread was pretty even, everyone was about seven or above, so we passed the ball around,” Walker said.

The second half started off with a basket by Brandon Neel at the 18:39 mark. Wanaah Bail dunked the ball at the 17:58 mark and brought the score to 44-27, only seconds later he made another basket. The beginning of the half started off moving very fast. After Bail and Neel score, Devante Pullum, guard and business senior, made a three-point shot making the score 49-29. The basketball team continued to pull further ahead of Oklahoma City. With 10 minutes left in the game, the score was 65-35. Ola Ayodele, junior guard/forward, was given two foul shots at the 2:39 mark. He made both and the score was 83-50. Trae Jones, guard and business freshman, made a basket with 1:45 left in the game, bringing the final score to 85-52.

“Our defense needs to improve and we could definitley share the basketball more. We had twelve turnovers tonight so taking care of the basketball could get better,” Andre Shaw, assistant coach, said. “As we head into conference there are a lot more talented teams and we will be scouted more in depth. I think valuing the basketball is something we need to take hold of if we want to go as far as we talk about.”

The exhibition game ended with a score of 85-52, a 33-point difference. Although the men’s basketball team did win this game, it will not effect their 0-2 record.

The men’s basketball team will return to D. L. Ligon Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 against Southwestern Assemblies of God.