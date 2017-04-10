Gold team wins annual Maroon vs. Gold game

On Saturday, April 8, the 29th Annual Maroon vs. Gold spring football game gave students, faculty, staff and community members a chance to see what the football team has in store for the fall season.
“The Maroon vs. Gold game gives the team a chance to play in a real game atmosphere and a chance to showcase their skills one last time before summer,” Kevin Fisher, business management junior and offensive lineman, said. “It felt amazing, it’s always a great atmosphere at Memorial Stadium.”
In the past 11 years, the Maroon team led the series by a 7-4 margin — but this year, the Gold team took the 9-2 victory.
“I had tons of fun. It was nice seeing how much all of the guys and I had improved over the spring,” Austan Davis, marketing sophomore and offensive lineman, said. “I’m excited about the upcoming season.”
According to a press release from the athletic department, “senior quarterback Javin Kilgo’s 1-yard keeper turned out to be the difference in Gold’s 9-2 win over Maroon, but it was the stout defense led by sophomore defensive back Marcus Wilkerson which made the difference stand up.”
Wilkerson caught sophomore quarterback Layton Rabb’s Hail Mary throw as time expired to seal the victory for the Gold team.
The first home game will be against Quincy, Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
RECENT SERIES HISTORY
Maroon leads Gold, 7-4
2016 — Maroon 38, Gold 31
2015 — Maroon 7, Gold 3
2014 — Gold 24, Maroon 21
2013 — Maroon 37, Gold 26
2012 — Gold 13, Maroon 6
2011 — Maroon 24, Gold 7
2010 — Maroon 31, Gold 28
2009 — Gold 33, Maroon 21
2008 — Maroon 6, Gold 0
2007 — Gold (Offense) 52, Maroon (Defense) 36
2006 — Maroon (Defense) 52, Gold (Offense) 35
