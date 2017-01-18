Make the most of spring semester

by

It is with great honor that I welcome everyone back on behalf of Midwestern State’s student body. I hope winter break was great and everyone is ready to tackle another semester here at MSU. To the new Mustangs joining us — I hope MSU is all that you would like it to be and more. To the graduating Mustangs, we are already proud of you. Finish strong this semester.

To all students — get to know the professors, engage in conversation, make new friends, and join an organization. Enjoy the advantages of our diverse campus. Meet students from different countries. Try their cuisines and listen to their music. Look out for the opportunities to be a part of undergraduate research. Snag a selfie with University President Suzanne Shipley. Watch and cheer on our Mustangs to victory, or grab a bite to eat in Maverick’s Corner with friends.

I look forward to seeing all the great things this student body will accomplish this semester. Be advised, the SGA executives are always here to help, as well as advocate on students’ behalf. I would also like to extend a special invitation for the coming SGA meetings. They take place on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

I wish everyone an abundance of success in classes this spring. Remember, MSU is my university, make it yours.

Shayla Owens is a management senior.