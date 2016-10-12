Coaches and boosters lunch Oct. 13

by

To keep boosters informed of the progress of fall sports, coaches and boosters will have a meet-and-greet Oct. 13 at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art.

Associate Athletic Director Kyle Williams who has been running the event for several years is said he is excited about the meeting.

“Lunch with the Mustangs is something that we’ve been doing for a long, long time,” Williams said. “It’s a great event. The boosters, donors, and just general supporters of the athletic department come together to meet with the coaches and discuss how their season have been progressing, how the future looks, and to answer any general questions that are asked.”

Assistant Golf Coach Brad Corley said he is looking forward to the lunch meal being served up.

“It’s always great food, and on top of that it’s free! Plus it’s great to interact with all of our boosters and supporters. It should be a fun time,” Corley said.

Student-athletes can also attend the event although few usually do.