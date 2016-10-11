Law enforcement not just a job; it’s a calling

by

In today’s society, the citizens of the United States of America, face a number of issues that will affect us beyond the election. One of the biggest issues today is racial injustice and racially motivated hatred regarding police incidents around the U.S.

I am part-black and ex-law enforcement. I have a different view than just seeing one side or the other. I am coming from a perspective that is able to relate to both sides and without bias. I will say that I am a firm believer in #AllLivesMatter if I am forced to pick a side.

Regardless of the negative connotations, we are all people deserving of life, regardless of the color of our skin. Police officers are normal people, who go to work to provide for their families, and try to make ends meet to put their kids through college or even pay their mortgage.

I know this because I worked in law enforcement for three and a half years, and know the kind of scrutiny officers go through and sacrifices they make when it comes to their families. I know of the countless birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and vacations I missed because I had to work to provide for that same family.

Police officers risk their lives each day to ensure that the criminals are at bay and so law-abiding citizens can live their lives free of fear and worry of what may come in the night.

My wife, many nights, watched me walk out the door not knowing if I would return in the morning, fearing that the “job” would leave her a widower with a 4-year-old to take care of. That I would be another story she would share with my daughter at night, explaining why daddy couldn’t be there.

As I write this, I think about the fallen officers who have died in the line of duty. The ultimate sacrifice they made by choosing to give their lives for complete strangers and asking for nothing in return.

These same men and women, on whom the nation is performing an all out assault, are the same men and women who are husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, sons and daughters. The same men and women who will miss out on holiday celebrations, anniversaries, birthdays or even the chance to walk their daughter down the aisle. The pain that their family, friends and fellow brothers and sister are going through is indescribable.

Being a law enforcement officer is not just a job it is a calling. A call that a select few brave men and women answer.

Garrett Hutchinson is a mass communication junior.