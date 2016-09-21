Thursday’s kickball tournament to benefit Wichita Falls Food Bank

by

Relatively, the price of admission is cheap.

Three cans of food.

But the National Society of Collegiate Scholars kickball tournament this weekend is worth more than a few cans of food.

Dorcas Matuwana, a pre-med junior, said, “The goal of the event is to bring the whole of MSU together, to give back to the community.”

Eight teams are already signed up and Matuwanta said she hopes more teams of five or more players volunteer — and pay the $5 entry fee per player. Late sign ups start Thursday at 3:30 p.m to 3:50 p.m at the softball field. All of the entry fee and raffle money goes to the winners of the tournament and can be donated to a charity of their choice.

“Nothing is for us, everything is to give back to a bigger cause,” Matuwana said. “We want the involvement of different organizations on campus, to create a network of different talents.”

Kicking balls around is not the only thing happening at the event. There will be two raffles: a social media raffle and oil change raffle each of which have a $1 entry fee. NSCS merchandise will be for sell, of course all of the money goes to the kickball tournament winners charity of choice. Anybody is welcome to donate even if they are not playing in the tournament.

“Come out and have fun, come out and network, see what NSCS is all about, come and enjoy the games,” Matuwana said.

KICKBALL TOURNAMENT: Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. — Softball field

NEXT CHARITY EVENT: Nov. 4 — The Jared Box Project

Create plastic toy box filled with toys for cancer children at Cook Children’s Hospital.