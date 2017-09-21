You are here: Home / News / Kappa Alpha Order suspension lifted

Kappa Alpha Order suspension lifted

Hunter Wolf, a Kappa Alpha member and a biology sophomore, and Tristen Cunningham, management information systems freshman, perform a dance to “Fergalicious” by Fergie at the Mr. MSU Male Pageant in D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Entry required a package of diapers for entry, April 14, 2015. File photo by Francisco Martinez

Kappa Alpha Order fraternity inducted nine men into the Gamma Omega chapter, but by Monday, Sept. 18, they were suspended by the national office for rules infractions, according to Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Keith Lamb.

“This was not a university-sanctioned suspension,” Lamb said. “KA nationals made the call.”

Jesse Lyons, assistant executive director for advancement for Kappa Alpha Order, said nationals lifted the chapter’s suspension earlier this afternoon.

“They were previously under investigation for an occurrence that both nationals and the university found to be untrue,” Lyons said. “They are not on suspension and are in good standing.”

Mario Ramirez, Greek life adviser and assistant director of student development and orientation, declined to comment.

In a previous version of this article, we reported the Gamma Omega chapter as suspended. They are no longer under suspension and we apologize for any confusion.

