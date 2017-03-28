It’s time for housing upgrades

by

OUR VIEW: If it’s broke, fix it.

Legacy Hall, our newest residence hall, opened in August of last year and with it came brand new furniture. It’s easily our most contemporary building on campus, and there’s no doubt about it — whether you want to actually live there or not, it’s still a nice place with quality furniture.

Meanwhile, the two apartment complexes and two other residence halls have 80s-style furniture that has been worn down and damaged for years.

While we understand that money doesn’t grow on trees and housing directors can’t just pull money from thin air, replacing the out-of-date, worn-out furniture in Sunwatcher, Sundance, Killingsworth and McCullough-Trigg should be seriously considered.

Part of the attraction of on campus living (and therefore fueling more money to the university through room and board rates and meal plans) comes from the furniture inside the apartments and residence halls. The sooner we update the dingy couches, uncomfortable mattresses and out-of-style chairs, the more people will want to live here.

It doesn’t have to be now, but it should be soon.