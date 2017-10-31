Horror Maze offers on-campus scares

by

Fog, candy, costumes and scares. All of these components made up University Programming Board’s Horror Maze event.

To give students an on-campus opportunity to participate in Halloween festivities with no cost, UPB hosted a Horror Maze event on Oct. 30 in the quad. About 80 people attended the event.

This year marked the first year UPB hosted this event and was an idea that was proposed last semester by Kirsten Durr, sociology junior.

Durr said, “During Halloween, there is normally nothing scary, like a haunted house, on campus. And we thought it would be a good idea, especially since Halloween falls on a weekday, to have something that keeps people on campus, but also helps them to have fun.”

UPB planned the event well ahead of time and took about a month and a half to finalize everything.

Despite the event being advertised for 7 p.m., the event was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. and started at 7:45 p.m., forcing the about 80 students to wait in the cold.

“We honestly put the wrong time on the flier. It was supposed to be 7:30 p.m. It did run a little later just because we were trying to take the wind factor into effect so it took us longer to secure stuff,” Durr said.

Students around campus were invited by their fellow peers and students.

“My friend was a part of it and she invited us so I was like, ‘Might as well; new experience.’ Where I am from, we do not do these things. I am from the Bahamas. We have Halloween parties, but some people celebrate while others don’t,” Bria Taylor, radiology sophomore, said. “I thought it was scary because I screamed.”

UPB also utilized online social media to advertise the event.

Kendall Dean, mechanical engineering sophomore, said, “I found out about the event through MSU’s Twitter. I would go to something else like this. It was fun.”