Mercado, Williams named top homecoming royalty

October 25, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, gets crowned homecoming queen during halftime of the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

Mild chatter filled the stands as the crowd — and the nominees — waited for the announcer to crown the homecoming king and queen during halftime of the homecoming football game on Oct. 21.

“And homecoming king and queen are…”

Sociology seniors Jaylon Williams and Juan Mercado were announced homecoming king and queen. Both of them shared smiles on their faces as they stood at the 50-yard line, waving at the crowd and listening to the applause from the crowd and their fellow nominees.

While Williams won homecoming queen her senior year of high school, Williams said she did not expect to earn it a second time.

“I don’t think anybody ever really expects to win,” Williams said. “It’s an honor [to win].”

Wearing his sash proudly, Mercado said he was also surprised and thankful to have won.

“I just feel grateful for having the privilege for to be nominated and the student body voted for me,” Mercado said.  “I’m just very grateful.”

Juan Mercado, sociology senior, and Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, named homecoming king and queen during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart

Hoping to have made an impact in his voters lives, Mercado wants to continue being active at the university.

“I still want to do a lot more,” Mercado said. “I still have a year left to help out MSU in anyway that I possibly can.”

Mercado’s favorite homecoming event is the cardboard boat race and has been participating since he was a freshman.

“It’s just great to see the whole MSU community come out and to see them build cardboard boats for their organizations and to support their organization,” Mercado said.

A trait that the nominees, king and queen share is active campus involvement.

“I am part of the Organization of Hispanic Students and the Black Student Union,” Juan Mercado said. “I also work in the Office of Student Development and Orientation.”

Being a resident assistant and secretary of Student Government Association, Williams said she was thankful for her peers and hall residents who voted for her.

“It’s so lit that I won,” Williams said. “I just want to thank everyone for this opportunity.”

2017 Homecoming Halftime

at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
Austin leveridge , finance senior, and his mom Judy Leveridge anticipate the outcome of the Homecoming King and Queen, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Miranda Rodriguez, education senior, poses with the two kids that escorted her onto Memorial Stadium for the announcement of Homecoming King and Queen on Oct. 17, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Dierrica Smith, mass communication senior, stands on the side lines with her father Gary Smith as they wait for the anncoument of Homecoming King and Queen. Sat, Oct 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Juan Mercado, sociology senior, escoted by his mother Araceli Mercado during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Sarah Wood, marketing junior, and Jeffrey Hamon, exercise physiology junior, the prince and princess on the field during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Imran Kurani, political science sophomore, and Lauren Gardner, pre med sophomore, the duke and duchess on the field during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Kaylee Rhine, nursing freshman, and Kale Hutchins, general business freshman, the Lady and Lords of the homecoming court on the field during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Judy Leveridge escorts her son Austin Leveridge, finance senior, during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Juan Mercado, sociology senior, and his mom react to his name being called for 2017 Homecoming King, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Juan Mercado, sociology senior, hugs his friend and the 2016 Homecoming Kind Charles Frazier, 2016 graduate, after finding out that Mercado was the 2017 Homecoming King. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Charles Frazier, 2016 graduate, passes the Homecoming King baton to Juan Mercado, sociology senior, the 2017 winner of Homecoming King during Halftime at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, hears her name called for the 2017 Homecoming Queen title during Halftime at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, crowned queen during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, is crowned the 2017 Homecoming Queen during Halftime at Memorial Stadium Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, gets ready to become Homecoming Queen at the West Texas vs MWSU 2017 football game held in the Memorial Stadium Oct. 21. Photo by Marissa Daley
Jaylon WIlliams, sociology senior, gets crowned Mrs. Homecoming for the West Texas vs MWSU 2017 football game held in the Memorial Stadium Oct. 21. Photo by Marissa Daley
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, is crowned the 2017 Homecoming Queen during Halftime at Memorial Stadium Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, being crowned Queen during half-time of the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Juan Mercado, sociology senior, and Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, named homecoming king and queen during halftime of the homecoming game against West Texas where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Juan Mercado, sociology senior, and Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, smile after being announced as King and Queen during half-time of the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, and Juan Mercado, sociology senior, stand posing for photos after being announced 2017 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, and Juan Mercado, sociology senior, stand posing for photos after being announced 2017 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Juan Mercado, sociology senior , stands proudly for photos with Leroy McIlhaney after winning the title of King at the Homecoming game, Saturday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Juan Mercado, sociology senior , stands proudly for photos with Leroy McIlhaney after winning the title of King at the Homecoming game, Saturday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Jaylon Williams, sociology senior, takes pictures with her friends and family before after being announced Homecoming Queen on Oct. 17, 2017. photo by Shea James
at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
