Mercado, Williams announced king and queen

Mild chatter filled the stands as the crowd — and the nominees — waited for the announcer to crown the homecoming king and queen during halftime of the homecoming football game on Oct. 21.
“And homecoming king and queen are…”
Sociology seniors Jaylon Williams and Juan Mercado were announced homecoming king and queen. Both of them shared smiles on their faces as they stood at the 50-yard line, waving at the crowd and listening to the applause from the crowd and their fellow nominees.
While Williams won homecoming queen her senior year of high school, Williams said she did not expect to earn it a second time.
“I don’t think anybody ever really expects to win,” Williams said. “It’s an honor [to win].”
Wearing his sash proudly, Mercado said he was also surprised and thankful to have won.
“I just feel grateful for having the privilege for to be nominated and the student body voted for me,” Mercado said. “I’m just very grateful.”
Hoping to have made an impact in his voters lives, Mercado wants to continue being active at the university.
“I still want to do a lot more,” Mercado said. “I still have a year left to help out MSU in anyway that I possibly can.”
Mercado’s favorite homecoming event is the cardboard boat race and has been participating since he was a freshman.
“It’s just great to see the whole MSU community come out and to see them build cardboard boats for their organizations and to support their organization,” Mercado said.
A trait that the nominees, king and queen share is active campus involvement.
“I am part of the Organization of Hispanic Students and the Black Student Union,” Juan Mercado said. “I also work in the Office of Student Development and Orientation.”
Being a resident assistant and secretary of Student Government Association, Williams said she was thankful for her peers and hall residents who voted for her.
“It’s so lit that I won,” Williams said. “I just want to thank everyone for this opportunity.”
