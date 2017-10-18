Homecoming bonfire to bring excitement to campus

by

Nothing but darkness and heat will beam on the faces of students participating in this week’s homecoming annual bonfire at Nocono Trail South Parking Lot at 9:15 p.m.

“This is the funnest part of homecoming week. We get to bring our old college shirts that we don’t want anymore and burn the heck out of it,” Joshua Henderson, psychology junior, said. “This is my time to finally get rid of my past behind the last school I went to.”

Henderson uses the homecoming bonfire to help put his past behind him. He creates new memories by attending and participating in school events.

“I honestly feel like homecoming week brings everyone together in the best way possible. The bonfire, especially, has my friends and I pumped up for the football game on Saturday. I mean come on, who doesn’t like burning stuff.” – Aerielle Edwards, business senior.

“I actually heard both good and bad things about the homecoming bonfire, like the controversy about it relating to the KKK,” Jade Telkamp, early childhood education freshman, said. “But that’s not going to stop me from burning my brother’s college T-shirt. I don’t like Kansas State. I can’t wait to see it burn in flames and send a snap to my brother because he’ll finally get the idea of how much cooler my school is.”

Telkamp is excited to share the moment of her burning her sibling’s shirt through Snapchat. She wants to express to others how much she loves MSU.

“I’ve been looking forward to the bonfire for months now. I actually have been marking down the days until the week has finally come,” Khailia Griffin, nursing junior, said. “With the busy schedule of literally studying all day, every day, I get the chance to hang out with my friends and experience this event. I’ve been at this school for three years now and I finally have the time to go to the biggest event this year.”

Griffin’s schedule conflicts with her social life, having her not able to attend to many school events. However, she will have the time to attend and experience this year’s annual bonfire.

