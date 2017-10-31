Student residents get to trick or treat too

by

Miniature monsters, two-foot terrors and fun-sized fiends — Killingsworth Hall was crawling with some 30 costume-clad trick-or-treaters from the YMCA of Wichita Falls as part of the annual trick-or-treating event sponsored by the Residence Life department on Halloween day. Tera Humphrey, associate director of residence life and housing, supervised the event — inflatable dinosaur costume, and all.

“Some of the kids didn’t think dinosaurs could be girls,” Kristi Schulte, director of residence life and housing, said with a chuckle. “I like to think we’re breaking down gender barriers.

“They’re cute in their costumes, they have fun, we have fun. It’s great.”

Humphrey, along with Ashley Statham, Killingsworth hall director, coordinated this year’s event with YMCA faculty. Statham said the event is a tradition that has taken place for, at least, the last five years.

“It’s a fun opportunity that we get to offer our students,” Humphrey said. “These classes come out to Killingsworth every year, but this year we were able to expand to McCullough-Trigg.”

Humphrey said that, while she hopes to extend the opportunity to other residence halls, the biggest factors are the tiniest legs.

“These kids are usually between three and four years old,” she said. “These dorms aren’t exactly designed for tiny legs. The classes can be a lot to wrangle amongst all the teachers, which is something we have to keep in mind when we offer the event.”

Statham said she agreed, noting that Killingsworth Hall has “a perfect loop layout” for this kind of event. And since the event is an established tradition, the process is “pretty simple.”

“The faculty [from the YMCA of Wichita Falls] call me about a month in advance,” she said. “Resident assistants let their floors know about two weeks in advance and we make a list of what rooms are participating, their names and things like that.”

Overall, Schulte said, the event was a success for everyone involved.

“These kids are just fun and inquisitive,” she said. “They’re cute in their costumes, they have fun, we have fun. It’s great.”