Graduate school open house on March 8

The Dr. Billie Doris McAda Graduate School open house plans to inform students about continuing education and obtaining a masters degree. The event is on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in Dillard room 189.

“Usually what our open house consists of is talking about what the graduate school is and the application process,” Amanda Walton, graduate school event coordinator, said.

The graduate school has 26 different programs that students can apply for, ranging from biology to sports administration.

“We’ll have graduate coordinators from the programs, so if students have questions about multiple programs, they’ll have everyone there,” Walton said.

Financial aid and the Graduate Student Association will also be attending the open house if students have questions about scholarships.

The grade point average that is required to get into graduate school must be a 3.0 or above for unconditional admission.

“Students can get admitted conditionally with less than a 3.0,” Walton said.

All programs are required to have official transcripts and a bachelors degree.

“Some programs require entrance exams like the graduate record examinations [GRE} or the graduate management admission test [GMAT], some programs do not,” Walton said. “Also, some programs have the additional requirement of the departmental application letters of recommendation.”

Walton said a majority of the programs look at the students overall grade point average and GRE scores when they apply for graduate school.

“Our MBA program is more stringent, and they do like to see a 480 or above on the GMAT,” she said.

Walton explained the scholarship giveaway that will take place at the event.

“There will be two $500 scholarships given away during the open house for new graduate students who are enrolled in summer I, summer 2, and fall semesters,” she said. “All students have to do is register on the graduate school website.”

The graduate school scholarship registration form will close at 11:59 p.m. on March 8. Students can find more information about the graduate school and RSVP for the open house on the website, http://mwsu.edu/graduateschool.