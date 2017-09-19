Golden Thunder band displays new uniforms

by

A warm, September Saturday night sets the tone as the Golden Thunder band marched onto the field. As they moved into position, it’s easy to notice there is something different about the band this year. They are showing their true colors.

There is no mistaking that the band on the field is for the Mustangs. That was one of the main emphasis that Matthew Luttrell, director of bands, wanted when they were looking at the design of their new uniforms.

“You couldn’t tell it was MSU on the field in years past. It was the wrong maroon, the wrong gold, and our MSU was not readable from the stands,” Luttrell said.

Getting away from the white uniforms, which some staff members said looked like nursing uniforms, was another driving force. The white on the previous uniform was hard to keep clean, and in general they were due for an update.

“The shelf life for marching band uniforms is 10 to 12 years,” Luttrell said.

The James N. McCoy Foundation provided approximately $80,000 for the new uniforms. The uniforms have a clear MSU logo on the chest and hats makes use of the official school colors.

“It reflects better on the university spirit rather than having just plain white with a little of the school color,” Anissa Williams, art freshman, said.

Williams said she believes that the updated uniforms were a good investment. She echoed Luttrell’s comments, saying that it makes it easier to identify among people who don’t know about MSU.

Christina Garmon, early childhood education freshman, likes the new look of the uniforms and enjoys the way they feel.

“They are comfortable, adjust very well and are not so hot,” Garmon said.

The next chance to see the Golden Thunder band at Memorial Stadium is Sept. 30, when the Mustangs take on Western New Mexico at 7 p.m.

