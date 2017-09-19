Golden Thunder band displays new uniforms

A warm, September Saturday night sets the tone as the Golden Thunder band marched onto the field. As they moved into position, it’s easy to notice there is something different about the band this year. They are showing their true colors.
There is no mistaking that the band on the field is for the Mustangs. That was one of the main emphasis that Matthew Luttrell, director of bands, wanted when they were looking at the design of their new uniforms.
“You couldn’t tell it was MSU on the field in years past. It was the wrong maroon, the wrong gold, and our MSU was not readable from the stands,” Luttrell said.
Getting away from the white uniforms, which some staff members said looked like nursing uniforms, was another driving force. The white on the previous uniform was hard to keep clean, and in general they were due for an update.
“The shelf life for marching band uniforms is 10 to 12 years,” Luttrell said.
The James N. McCoy Foundation provided approximately $80,000 for the new uniforms. The uniforms have a clear MSU logo on the chest and hats makes use of the official school colors.
“It reflects better on the university spirit rather than having just plain white with a little of the school color,” Anissa Williams, art freshman, said.
Williams said she believes that the updated uniforms were a good investment. She echoed Luttrell’s comments, saying that it makes it easier to identify among people who don’t know about MSU.
Christina Garmon, early childhood education freshman, likes the new look of the uniforms and enjoys the way they feel.
“They are comfortable, adjust very well and are not so hot,” Garmon said.
The next chance to see the Golden Thunder band at Memorial Stadium is Sept. 30, when the Mustangs take on Western New Mexico at 7 p.m.
band new uniforms
at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_football4.jpg]00Timothy Harrel, music education junior, preforms in the half time show during the game against Texas A&M Kingsville at Memorial Stadium Sept. 16. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Timothy Harrel, music education junior, preforms in the half time show during the game against Texas A&M Kingsville at Memorial Stadium Sept. 16. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_36424807114_d95c822e76_o.jpg]00Alexis Maggard, twirler, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alexis Maggard, twirler, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_football_1.jpg]00Maura Gibson, early education freshman, preforms during the halftime show during the opening game of the 2017 season at Memorial Satdium Aug. 31. Photo by Harlie David
Maura Gibson, early education freshman, preforms during the halftime show during the opening game of the 2017 season at Memorial Satdium Aug. 31. Photo by Harlie David[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_36424984304_376a61c2a0_o.jpg]00Trumpet player Tim Goff, a sophomore in music, performs at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Trumpet player Tim Goff, a sophomore in music, performs at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_36425033394_943bdb0f28_o.jpg]00Jessica Simek, music sophomore, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Jessica Simek, music sophomore, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_36448086533_4d1f7d96c2_o.jpg]00at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_36448161283_60c178b965_o.jpg]00Brycen Arnold, interdisciplinary studies freshman, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Brycen Arnold, interdisciplinary studies freshman, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_37072320836_f8a15ec53d_o.jpg]00Dylan Blackwell, pre-medicine freshman, performs on his trumpet at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Dylan Blackwell, pre-medicine freshman, performs on his trumpet at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_37120259341_12babf2f62_o.jpg]00Computer science junior Cory Michener and other trumpet players perform at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Computer science junior Cory Michener and other trumpet players perform at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_37120262891_ed82fafd65_o.jpg]00Percussionists Mike Brenmark, Chris Ward and Collin Harrison perform at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Percussionists Mike Brenmark, Chris Ward and Collin Harrison perform at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_37120266101_56ae63c408_o.jpg]20Drum major Desire Graves, music sophomore, directs the band at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Drum major Desire Graves, music sophomore, directs the band at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_band-line.jpg]10The Golden Thunder Marching Band preforms in the half time show during the game against Texas A&M Kingsville at Memorial Stadium Sept. 16. Photo by Rachel Johnson
The Golden Thunder Marching Band preforms in the half time show during the game against Texas A&M Kingsville at Memorial Stadium Sept. 16. Photo by Rachel Johnson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/band-new-uniforms/thumbs/thumbs_footballgame8-31_1.jpg]00Alexis Maggard, twirler, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Alexis Maggard, twirler, at the Midwestern State football game, Aug. 31, 2017, against Quincy, Illinois. MWSU won 53-6 in the season opener. Photo by Bradley Wilson
RELATED:
Speak Your Mind