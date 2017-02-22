Glo run organizers deem event a success

by



Legacy Hall second floor resident assistants put on their first ever glo run, a 1-mile self paced walk or run around Sikes Lake with a male and female winner receiving $15 gift cards to Academy Sports and Outdoors Feb 16.

“The turnout was pretty good for a Thursday night, we had about 15-25 people,” political science junior, event promoter, and resident assistant Tyler Manning said.

The glo run was one of the events the resident assistants put on as part of their job.

The theme the second floor had to coincide with was community service or engagement fitness tips.

Hamon said he and the second floor came up with the idea for glo sticks after a talk with Caleb Hannon, assistant director of the Bruce and Graciela Redwine Wellness Center.

Jeffrey Hamon, exercise physiology sophomore, as well as one of the event organizers said he believed the event would have had an even better turnout if other things weren’t going on campus.

“We wanted to do something at night that we thought would entice students, so we thought a glo run would be the event,” Hamon said.

Hamon added, “Events such as ‘cram the gym’ as well as the Black Student Unions talent show took attendance away from the run.”

Along with the gift card, organizers of the event also provided water and a granola bar to each participant.

After the run, organizers gave participants a questionnaire to answer about the event.

“We want the student feedback,” Hamon said.

Hamon said feedback was important so resident assistants would know which events to put on in the future.

Morgan Lord, marketing sophomore, won the gift card for the females.

“I wasn’t even thinking about a gift card, I was just trying to keep up with the boys and it ended up working out for me,” Lord said.

Lord, who runs in her spare time, said she was able to keep up with the boys because with the glo sticks in her hand “she felt the force.”

Lord said the event was nice and she was excited she attended.

“It was nice to be around new people and hang out with some of my friends,” Lord said.

With glo sticks and wristbands abound, event organizers deemed the event a success and hope to do more community service and fitness engagement events like the glo run.