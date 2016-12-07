Getting my degree: take two

by

When I started college, I was an 18-year-old who had no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I loved music but I had no guidance out of high school. I started at MSU majoring in music education, then switched to music performance. I really didn’t want to teach in a school environment, so an education degree really wasn’t for me. Music had always been a love of mine and being in that department was one of the highlights of my college experience.

I finally graduated with a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Sciences, married with one child and one on the way. Although I had completed a degree, I still really had no idea what I wanted to do. I started working in one job after another, selling wedding apparel, and becoming a credit union teller.

When I started working for MSU in 2012, my husband brought up going back to school. I guess the thought hadn’t even occurred to me. The longer I thought about it, the more I was seriously considering furthering my education. I had nothing to lose, but I still didn’t know what I wanted to major in. I had always been a musician and performer — that had consumed so much of my life.

I sought guidance from family, friends and other people I trusted to decide what I wanted to do. I looked at the catalogs and tried to find things I was interested in.

I started doing some public relations work for the Wichita Falls Community Orchestra. I learned how to network with local media. I learned how and who to contact to get things I needed done. I started learning how to put together fliers and programs. Then I started helping with PR and advertising with the Andrew Raymond Duncan Memorial Arts Benefit. It seemed that one project after another started falling into my lap. I liked doing it and I was picking it up very fast.

It finally hit me that I had the answers to my questions right in front of me. I just wasn’t paying attention to what I was adept at. My decision was made — I decided to major in mass communication with a minor in PR and advertising.

I’m now in year three of my degree and I love it. Every class I take is interesting to me and, so far, I haven’t taken one I dislike. It is very applicable to my job now and with every class, I’m learning so much more.

I wish I had had this guidance the first time around. I have a new appreciation for the journey I’m taking now. My education is so much more important and valuable to me than it was before.

My advice to those just starting their journey is to make sure that what they are majoring in is not only something they enjoy, but also something they would be okay getting up every morning and doing. Take your education seriously. It only took the second time around for me to truly appreciate my own education.

Jeanette Perry is a mass communication junior.