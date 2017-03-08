Gambling addiction among college students

by

The overwhelming smell of cigarette smoke fills the room. The sound of chips clinging, machines ringing and cards being shuffled occupy all noise in the building. A woman to the left cheers in victory as a man to the right mutters curse words under his breath. He is now down another $100.

Gambling is becoming increasingly popular among college students. The most recent research estimates that 6 percent of college students in the United States have a serious gambling problem that can result in psychological difficulties, debt and failing grades.

“I have been going to the casino for about two years. I don’t know why I go so much because I lose all my money every time, ” Ryan Miser, business freshman, said.

Miser said he has spent more than $2,000 in the past two months at the casino.

“It’s becoming a problem. I’ve gotten to where I’ll go searching for loose change around the house just so I can go to the casino and lose it all,” Miser said.

Cole Oxford, undecided freshman, said he goes to the casino about twice a month.

“I don’t go to the casino very often, but when I do I blow big amounts of money at one time,” Oxford said.

Compared to female college students, research suggests that male college students are more likely to have gambled in the past year, gambled with more money and reported having gambling problems.

“I’ve only been to the casino twice my entire life. It is no fun throwing away money just for the hell of it,” Halie Diehl, graphic design freshman, said.

Halie said the most she has spent at the casino is $50, and she highly doubts anyone will see her in front of a slot machine or blackjack table anytime soon.

“Gambling addiction is one thing I never want to experience”Diehl said. “I like my money too much to waste it.”

Gambling Addiction treatment Centers:

Aid in Recovery 1-877-959-4057

Helen Farabee Regional 888-653-5557

Nearby casinos: