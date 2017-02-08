‘For Colored Girls’ encourages diversity in community

by

Living up to their reputation for pushing boundaries, the theater department’s production of “For Colored Girls” will open Feb. 10 – 11 at 7 p.m. in the Beawood Studio Theatre.

According to Director Ellanor Collins, theater junior, cast and crew are excited to express the message of the play. Due to the solemn nature of the script, Collins said she feels most people turn away from this kind of production, but the meaning needs to be discussed.

“I feel like it’s not a point of view that is shared often,” she said. “Usually, it’s because people don’t want to hear things that aren’t pleasant. These stories have been told before, but obviously no one was listening and it needs to be repeated, and that’s what we’re doing. People can expect to feel along with these women because it’s a great story to tell, and I just want them all to hear the message that deserves to be heard.”

The play focuses on nameless African-American women that are identified by the color of their clothing. While not everyone connects with each character, one of the “Ladies in Red,” Cammie Dean, director of student development and orientation, said they are recognizable to people, especially to those in the African-American community.

“The women in this play are not representative of all women on the face of the Earth, but they are familiar to many of us,” Dean said. “Even if they are not specifically the women we are sitting with, their life experiences and concerns should not be kept in isolation. We need to try to understand each other as a community and as a country. We need to push ourselves through art forms that make us uncomfortable because it helps us move in the right direction.”

Dean said the standard in our country is that “African Americans grow up in predominantly African American neighborhoods and go to predominantly African American schools and churches,” but while we feel more diverse in social media and on television, we are not actually diverse in our everyday relations.

According to one of the stage managers Tessa Dschaak, theater junior, this sense of disconnection flows throughout the play.

“With such a diverse campus, so many people are going to be interested,” she said. “It’s such an important topic to go over in 2017. I feel like injustice is something college students are trying to tackle, especially with the millennials being all about change. Most people go throughout their day not having a clue about what really happens, much like institutional racism. The community needs to care more.”

Collins said she doesn’t attach any political statement to her production, but with the views that are being thrown around, it’s “impossible to look at today’s situation and not see a connection between this and the high racial tension back then.”

For the last year, Collins said she has been on a “frenzy,” watching various adaptations of the show, so directing this play has made an impact on her that she hopes the audience will be able to take away with them.

“I didn’t know anything about any of this, but then I saw the way this story portrays these ladies and tries to intertwine their stories differently. I’m going to try and do that, but differently,” Collins said. “The last line of the play says it all: ‘I found God myself, and I loved her fiercely.’ That was what I found in this play and in myself.”

Tickets are free with MSU ID and $5 for the community.