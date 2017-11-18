You are here: Home / Sports / Football team wins first playoff round

Football team wins first playoff round

Vincent Johnson, junior running back, breaking past five defensive players. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.

The football team won the NCAA II first round of playoffs for the first time since 2006. The final score of the game against Sioux Falls was 24-20.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, they were a good football team. The key for us was in the second quarter we scored 14 points and a two-point play. The defense rose up in the second half and only allowed three points. We had some miscues on both sides of the ball but it was a team effort. I like the way we played and our aggression, I am proud of what these guys and their teammates and our coaches. It was a big win for us,” Bill Maskill, head coach, said.

The first quarter was rough with a score of 0-7. The defense did well at holding the University of Sioux Falls back. At the 11:21 mark, DaMarcus Wilson, cornerback and radiology sophomore, made a tackle after Sioux Falls completed a pass. At the 9:09 mark University of Sioux Falls gained touchdown making the score 0-7, which was the score for the remainder of the quarter.

Running back Adrian Seales, criminal justice junior, runs with the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart

The second quarter started off with a USF field goal at the 13:38 mark. The defense again stepped up their game to hold USF offense back. At the 9:55 mark, Josh Wydermyer, defensive back and sports and leisure studies junior, brought down a Sioux Falls player, but at 9:17 they had another touchdown. With nine minutes left before half time, the score was 0-17. Down to 5:28 mark when Layton Rabb, quarterback and accounting junior, faked a hand-off to Adrian Seales, running back and criminal justice junior. Rabb passed the ball to D.J. Myers, wide reciever and psychology senior, bringing the ball closer to the end zone. At the 5:10 mark Xavier Land, wide receiver and criminal justice sophomore, ran in for the first MSU touchdown. Jaron Imbriani, kicker/punter and sports and leisure studies sophomore, did not make the extra point kick, so the score was 6-17. With 1:54 left before halftime, the football team got the ball back. Myers and Tyrique Edwards, wide receiver and criminal justice sophomore, moved the ball down the field. With 0:27 left, Edwards made a touchdown to boost the score to 12-17. The team went in for a two-point conversion and Brandon Sampson, wide receiver and applied arts and science senior, caught the pass from Rabb to get the two points. The score at the end of the half was 14-17.

“As a team it just feels like a normal game to us. We can’t go out thinking about the fact that it’s a playoff game and being too scared to take chances. We play every game like its’s our last. As long as we are positive and stay confident then it will happen,” Sir’Vell Ford, safety and criminal justice junior, said.

In the third quarter, the football team came out with more aggression. The football team started the second half with possession. Seales began pushing down the field until it turned over to USF. At the 11:59 mark the offense was on the field. Dorian Johnson, tight end and kinesiology/sports and leisure studies senior, completed a pass from Rabb and drove the ball to the five-yard line. Seales then ran a touchdown, the extra point kick by Imbriani was good and the score was 21-17. At the 8:56 mark, Ford and Wydermyer took down a USF running back. Only a minute later, Semaj Robinson, defensive end and criminal justice senior, covered a ball to put the football team on offense. With the offense on the field, Land completed a pass and brought the ball close enough for a field goal. Imbriani made the field goal at the 6:42 mark and brought the score to 24-17. The score remained 24-17 for the rest of the quarter.

The MSU football team poses for pictures after the end of the NCAA II Round One Playoffs Game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, pushing MSU to Round Two of playoffs against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson

“As long as we stay focused with our game, nobody can stop us,” Javin Kilgo, quarterback and kinesiology senior said. “Our mindset for round two is just taking that week 1-0.”

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Ford and Wilson made a tackle together to stop USF from moving further down the field. At the 7:03 mark Drew Bolin, linebacker and criminal justice junior, push USF out of bounds. Not far after that, USF made a field goal to change the score to 24-20. At the 2:40, Jaydon Cunigan, defensive back and criminal justice sophomore, covered the ball. With 0:48 left, Rabb ran the ball down to gain a first down, the clock ran out and score at the end of the game was 24-20.

“The game today was great. There are good feelings all over and we are making history,” Jacob Sherrill, linebacker and respiratory therapy senior said.

The football team remains undefeated and 24 Strong as the final score of round one of the playoffs was 24-20 in favor of MSU.

“Hard work does pay off. We are really strong bonded and the passing of Grays has really brought us together. There is something special going on here with these guys. We are close knit and have each others’ backs, so it is great being a part of this team,” Rabb said.

The football team will travel to Minnesota next week to play Minnesota State University for round two of the playoffs.

2017 Round One NCAA II Playoffs

Wide receiver and applied arts and science senior Brandon Sampson makes an entrance into the first game of the NCAA Division II playoffs against University of Sioux Falls, where MSU won 24-20. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Wide receiver and psychology senior D.J. Myers is tackled after a 19 yard run in the NCAA Divison II first round playoffs, against University of Sioux Falls. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
After a successful touchdown by wide reciever and criminal justice sophomore Xavier Land, kicker/punter and sports and leisure sophomore Jaron Imbriani kicks a goal against University of Sioux Falls in the first game of the NCAA Divison II playoffs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Wide receiver and criminal justice sophomore Xavier Land is tackled after a 5 yard run in the NCAA Division II first round playoffs against University of Sioux Falls. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Wide receiver and mass communications freshman Daniel Petty attempts to catch a pass by quarterback and accounting junior Layton Rabb in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs against University of Sioux Falls. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Running back and criminal justice junior Adrian Seales, out steps the University of Sioux Falls defense in the first game of the NCAA Division II play offs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Head coach Bill Maskill honors Robert Grays with a 2 and 4 on each hand, after winning 24-20 against University of Sioux Falls in the first round of NCAA Divison II playoffs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Wide receiver and applied arts and science senior Brandon Sampson, holds up a 2 and a 4 on his fingers in honor of Robert Grays, where MSU won 24-20 against University of Sioux Falls in the first NCAA Division II playoff game. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Corner back sophomore Kevin Hayes points to the sky in celebration after beating University of Sioux Falls 24-20 in the first game of the NCAA Division II play offs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Running back and criminal justice junior Adrian Seales, out steps the University of Sioux Falls defense in the first game of the NCAA Division II play offs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Alexia Vidaurre, pre-med freshmam, cheers on the MSU football team against University of Sioux Falls during the second quarter of the NCAA II Round One Playoffs game at Memorial Stadium. MSU beat USF 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Corner back sophomore Kevin Hayes points to the sky in celebration after beating University of Sioux Falls 24-20 in the first game of the NCAA Division II play offs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Wide receiver Brandon Sampson, applied arts and science senior, gets tackled with the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Running back Vincent Johnson, mechanical engineering junior, runs with the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Running back Vincent Johnson, mechanical engineering junior, runs with the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Layton Rabb, accounting junior and quaterback, Prepares to throw the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Wide receiver Tyrique Edwards, criminal justice sophomore, scores the second touchdown during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Wide receiver Tyrique Edwards, criminal justice sophomore, raises his hand after scoring the second touchdown during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Running back Adrian Seales, criminal justice junior, runs with the ball during the NCAA II playoffs first round football game against sioux falls at Memorial Stadium on Sat. Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
MSU's Golden Thunder Drumline performs for the halftime show cduring the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. MSU beat USF 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Brandon Sampson, wide receiver, senior, running the ball down field. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Brandon Sampson, wide receiver, senior, being tackled after a run. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Vincent Johnson, running back, junior, breaking past five defensive players. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Colby Vidrine, defensive end, freshman, trying to stop a running play. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Tyrique Edwards, wide receiver, sophomore, after scoring a touchdown. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Adrian Seales, running back, junior, making a run up the field. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Defensive line getting ready for the snap. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Dorian Johnson, tight end, senior, running toward the endzone after a catch. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Alonzo Burris, exercise physiology senior, Jacoby Thomas, accounting freshman, Justin Harper, education sophomore, and Juan Mercado, sociology senior, cheer on the MSU football team at the NCAA II Round One Playoffs game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Dorian Johnson, tight end, senior, running toward the endzone after a catch. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Adrian Seales, running back, junior, and Xavier Land, wide receiver, sophomore, celebrating a touchdown. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Dorian Johnson, tight end, senior, ready to make a catch. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Jerryl Yarbrough, wide receiver, senior, getting ready to make a catch. November 18th, 2017. Photo by Elias Maki.
Head Football Coach Bill Maskill gives the team a pep talk during the second half of the NCAA II Round One Playoffs game during a time out called at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Mitchell Henton, mechanical engineering senior, and Bobby Joe Nielsen, political science senior, celebrate MSU switching to the offensive position during the last part of the fourth quarter during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Head Football Coach Bill Maskill discusses plays with players Travon Ransom, criminal justice sophomore, and Alec Divalerio, exercise physiology junior, during the last 5 minutes of the fourth quarter during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jovane Parkinson, sports management sophomore, grabs onto Marcus Wilkerson, computer science sophomore, at the end of the NCAA II Round One Playoffs Game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, pushing MSU to Round Two of playoffs against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Jakari Domino, music freshman, and Kevin Hayes, undecided sophomore, hug after shaking hands with the University of Sioux Falls players after beating them 24-20, advancing MSU to Round Two of the NCAA II Playoffs against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johson
D.J. Myers, psychology senior, and Jakari Domino, music freshman, hug and congratulate each other after shaking hands with the University of Sioux Falls players after beating them 24-20, advancing MSU to Round Two of the NCAA II Playoffs against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johson
The MSU Football poses for pictures after the end of the NCAA II Round One Playoffs Game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, pushing MSU to Round Two of playoffs against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Head Football Coach Bill Maskill holds up the number 24 in honor of the recently deceased player Robert Grays, for a group photo after MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20 in Round One NCAA II Playoffs game at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Cheerleading Captain Markiela Benoit, dental hygiene senior, cheers the MSU Football team during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. MSU beat USF 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Wide receiver and psychology junior D.J. Myers cheers after beating University of Sioux Falls 24-20 in the NCAA Division II play offs. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Dorian Johnson, kinesiology and sports and leisure senior, gives a shout out at the beginning of the group huddle after MSU shook hands with University of Sioux Falls players after the Round One NCAA II Playoff game where MSU won 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Safety and criminal justice junior Sir'Vell Ford, head coach Bill Maskill, and quarterback accounting junior Layton Rabb, at the press conference after the first game of the NCAA Division II playoff, where they beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20. Nov 18. Photo by Bridget Reilly
Head Coach Bill Maskill answers questions about the Round One NCAA II Playoffs game which advanced MSU to Round Two against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Layton Rabb, accounting junior, answers questions at the press conference held at the end of the Round One NCAA II Playoffs game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, advancing MSU to Round Two against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Sir'vell Ford, criminal justice junior, answers questions at the press conference held at the end of the Round One NCAA II Playoffs game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, advancing MSU to Round Two against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Sir'vell Ford, criminal justice senior, Head Football Coach Bill Maskill and Layton Rabb, accounting junior, answer questions at the press conference held at the end of the Round One NCAA II Playoffs game where MSU beat University of Sioux Falls 24-20, advancing MSU to Round Two against Minnesota State. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Head Football Coach Bill Maskill discusses plays with players Alec Divalerio, exercise physiology junior, and Mitchell Henton, mechanical engineering senior, during the last 5 minutes of the fourth quarter during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Claire Mowery, radiology sophomore, cheers the MSU Football team onto victory during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. MSU beat USF 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Alex BLake, finance senior, puts her hands to her face after an MSU player was tackled making his way down the field during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Alex Morgan-Anderson, general business freshman, cheers his fellow teammates on from the stands during the Round One NCAA II Playoff game against University of Sioux Falls at Memorial Stadium, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. MSU beat USF 24-20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
