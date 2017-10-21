You are here: Home / Sports / Football takes down West Texas A&M

Football takes down West Texas A&M

October 21, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Vincent Johnson, mechanical engineer junior, rushes the ball during the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez

Due to a severe weather warning for the evening of Saturday, Oct. 21 — the day of the homecoming football game against West Texas A&M — officials made a decision on Oct. 20 to move the game from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. in hopes of avoiding the bad weather.

While that decision proved to be mostly a success, the game ended with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter due to lightning, but the football team won 45-3 against rival WTAMU.

The game started with a kickoff by Jaron Imbriani, kicker and sports and leisure studies sophomore. At the 9:40 mark of the first quarter, DJ Myers, wide receiver and psychology senior, made the first touchdown.

“Communication is going great, the coaches are getting the calls to the players very well,” said Imbriani. “Our players are communicating very well getting these plays off.”

The second quarter started off with a score of 7-0 until Imbriani made an extra point at the 6:40 mark. Following the extra point, West Texas kicked a field goal in the 4:13 mark bringing the score to 10-3.

At the 0:42 mark of the second quarter, Tyrique Edwards, wide receiver and criminal justice sophomore, received a complete pass and ran for a touchdown. About 10 seconds later, MSU was up 16-0 and WTAMU started off the next play. Still at the 0:32 mark, Jaydon Cunigan, defensive back and criminal justice sophomore, covered and regained possession of the ball for MSU. With barely any time left in the second quarter, the football team managed to get the ball in the end zone. At the 0:08 mark, Xavier Land, wide receiver and criminal justice sophomore, made the touchdown and bumped the score to 22-3. With a two-point conversion, the score was 24-3 at halftime.

“The playing is amazing. We are up 31-3 and our team is playing really well,” Drew Mackay, place kicker and undecided freshman, said.

The team has a good mentality of teamwork according to Alex Morgan-Anderson, kicker/punter and general business redshirt freshman.

“Teamwork is all about fighting for your brother next to you, and we don’t care about anything but fighting for him and getting that touchdown,” Morgan-Anderson said.

The third quarter started with West Texas kickoff. A pass complete to Dorian Johnson, tight end and kinesiology and sports leisure senior, brought the team to the 51-yard line. With persistence, DJ Myers, wide receiver and psychology senior, made it to the 18-yard line at the 12:00 mark. Adrian Seales, running back and criminal justice junior, kept pushing his way to make it to the 2-yard line at the 9:21 mark. He added on another touchdown, moving the score to 31-3 with the extra point.

“The overall outcome of the game is going very well, we are up by 28 points. Hopefully we can finish out the third quarter so this game can go down as a victory,” Mitchell Henton, punter and mechanical engineering senior, said.

The final score was 45-3 and the football team remains undefeated.

The team will return to Memorial Stadium on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. against UT-Permian Basin.

2017 Homecoming Football Game

Kevin Fisher Jr., business managment junior, Sir'vell Ford, criminal justice junior, and Alec Divalerio, exercise physiology junior, carry the jersey of Robert Grays onto the field for the coin flip at the begining of the homecoming game where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Cheerleading Captain Markiela Benoit, dental hygiene senior, cheers for MSU on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium during the Homecoming Game against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
The football team runs onto the field beofre the football game at the Memorial Stadium where the Mustangs won 45-3 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Abigail Helms, nursing junior, and Abigail Gentry, finance junior, play corn hole at the Tailgate outside of Memorial Stadium for the Homecoming game, Saturday Oct 21, 2017. "It's fun meeting new people and hanging out with everyone in Greek Life," Helms said.Photo by Rachel Johnson
Pedro Rojo, cook for Junior League of Wichita Falls, and Robert Ross, cook for Junior League of Wichita Falls, cook for German pilots at the tailgate outside of Memorial Stadium before the Homecoming Game. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Madison Scoggins, composite science senior, helps hang up balloons for the Chi-Omega and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Tailgate for the Homecoming Tailgate, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Baptist Student Ministry members take a picture together infront of their decorated tailgate tent, which they won Best Decorated Tailgate during the Homecoming Tailgate Competition, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
The Caribbean Student Organization sets up their Tailgate during the Homecoming Tailgate Competition, where they won Best Tailgate Food, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Amelia Ecevido, organismal biology sophomore, plays the corn hole game at the Homecoming Tailgate Competition outside of Memorial Stadium, Saturday Oct. 21, 2017. "I'm enjoying [the tailgate], I'm in a sorority, so I enjoy tailgating with the other fraternities and sororities, and of course the food," Ecevido said. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Haley Alda, dental hygiene freshman, Lauren Pittman, business management, and Alyson Beard, exercise physiology, pet the dog Cooper during the tailgate for MSU vs. West Texas A&M at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
William Seymore, chemistry senior, plays corn hole at homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Sam Daniels, chemistry junior, Abby Pagel, radiology junior, play corn hole at homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Madelyn Williams, undecided freshman, Christopher Balderas, pre-med freshman, play corn hole at homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Keely Zeigler, dental hygiene junior, Delanie O'Connell, nursing sophomore, bring cake balls to their sorority at homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Sigma Nu members play ladder ball at the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Everyone gets food and hangsout at the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Dijon Browne, computer science junior, Grantley Samuel, mechanical engineering senior, dance at the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Justin Tompson, athletic trainer senior, plays corn hole in the BSM area at the homecoming tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Kevin Fisher Jr., business managment junior, Sir'vell Ford, criminal justice junior, and Alec Divalerio, exercise physiology junior, carry the jersey of Robert Grays onto the field for the coin flip at the begining of the homecoming game where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
D.J. Myers, psychology senior, runs with the ball during the homecoming game where the Mustangs won 45-5 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Vincent Johnson, mechanical engineer junior, get tackled during the homecoming football game where the Mustangs won 45-3 at Memorial stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Justin Marquart
Kevin Fisher jr., business management junior, takes a knee before the homecoming game starts on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Definsive line Randy Wilkins speaks to his team with a sincere voice on the sidelines during the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling.
Alec DiValerio , exercise physiology junior, blocks West Texas A&M football player at the game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Jordan Meyers, sports and lesiure studies senior, takes down his oppenant in the game against West Texas A&M. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Austin Davis , business marketing sophmore, looks out to the filed and watchs his teammates with a hope to win during the homecoming game against West Texas A&M. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Vincent Johnson, mechanical engineer junior, rushes the ball during the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Jordan Meyers, sports and leisure studies senior, completes a tackle during the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
D.J. Myers, psychology senior, runs down the field after completing a catch during the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Bill Maskill, head football coach, gives his players a thumbs-up during the last quarter of the MSU vs West Texas A&M game at Memorial Stadium, MSU won 45-3, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Francisco Martinez
Robert Luke, computer science senior, cheers as MSU scores another touchdown during the Homecoming Game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Kendall Nelms, phychology junior, Raegan Dietz, nursing sophomore, Janae McClaran, nursing senior, Hannah Erwin, radiology senior, Nicole Popp, dental hygiene senior, cheer for MSU at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
The crowd goes wild as Dierrica Smith , mass com senior, wins Homecoming Queen, Saturday, Oct 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Mia heck, mass comm junior , appulads as her friend Dierrica Smith wins Homecoming Queen, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling.
Cheerleaders pump up the crowd with their mustang chant at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Cheerleaders stand and put their hand over their hearts during the Star Spangled Banner at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Cheerleaders pump up the crowd with their mustang chant at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
An assistant coach talks with players at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
Deandre Black, wide receiver, takes down a West Texas player at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
Wide receiver D.J. Myers, senior, goes down at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
Quarterback Layton Rabb at the homecoming game against West Texas A&M Oct. 21, 2017. MSU won the game, called with about 5 minutes left on the clock due to weather, 45-3. Photo by Bradley Wilson.
Jaylon's friends cheer and clap for her as she is announced queen at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Naomi Alexander, 2017 graduate, Gabrielle Miller, 2017 graduate, Cherdarian Washington, social work senior, Paris Burns, psychology senior, laugh and enjoy the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Cheerleaders pump up the crowd with a defense chant at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Allie Camp, undecided freshman, Maddie Bradberry, english freshman, Marley Eller, biology freshman, Caycee Griffin, biology freshman, take a seflie at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Luz Maria, nursing freshman, Daisy Reyes Guzman, mass communication freshman, Yerasly Duran, nursing freshman, Mayra Garza, athletic training freshman, Priscilla Patino, nursing freshman, watch the homecoming game on Saturday. Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Alex Blake, finance senior, Jordan Harwell, special education freshman, Kamryn Weaver, visitor, stand and cheer at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Kendall Nelms, phychology junior, Raegan Dietz, nursing sophomore, Janae McClaran, nursing senior, Hannah Erwin, radiology senior, Nicole Popp, dental hygiene senior, cheer for MSU at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Students celebrate a touchdown at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Students cheer as we score at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Students cheer on band as they enter the field at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
Students put their twenty four signs up during kickoff at the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Photo by Shea James
As the nominations for Homecoming King and Queen pass by on the field Haylee Fowler, English junior, captures a candid moment on Saturday, Oct 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling.
The crowd goes wild as Dierrica Smith , mass com senior, wins Homecoming Queen, Saturday, Oct 21, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
