Football delivers 53-6 win in season opener

As the football team donned their maroon and gold jerseys for the first game of the season, the fans cheered loudly as they ran onto the field. The fluorescent lights shone on the turf and reflected off the steel bleachers. The air was warm, yet there was a slight breeze rolling through the air as the team took the field.
“The atmosphere was great, football season is here and it’s the best time of the year,” Blaine Albrecht, kinesiology junior and tight end, said.
The team’s confidence was evident when running back and mechanical engineering junior Vincent Johnson ran 17 yards to the first touchdown of the season, six minutes and 38 seconds into the first quarter.
“It felt good. I knew I was about to score because the offensive line was doing an outstanding job from the very first snap,” Johnson said.
Other players felt that the game started off with high energy and that made the entire game go well.
“The game went exactly as game planned. The biggest factor was our energy. We came out fired up and it translated tremendously into our play all night. We are looking to build on that energy and enthusiasm for this upcoming road trip to west Florida,” DJ Myers, wide receiver and psychology senior, said.
That wasn’t his only touchdown of the night. With 13 minutes and four seconds left in the first half, he let his excitement to be back on the field loose, and ran 61 yards to score the second touchdown of the game, extending the lead to 14-0 against Quincy University.
“I was just really happy to be back on the field,” Johnson said.
Halftime’s entertainment included the marching band in their new uniforms (with correct MSU colors) and shiny instruments. Alongside the band was an MSU student dancing with flames to keep the fans eyes glued on the field.
As the team increased their touchdown tally, they weren’t the only ones excited to be back on the field.
“I have never had a new uniform before, so to have something brand new that’s never been sweat in feels so good,” Maura Gibson, marching band member, said.
The next home game will be on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
Additional reporting by Kara McIntyre.
Speak Your Mind