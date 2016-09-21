Football players finally get to see family

by

With the football team playing at home this weekend, Family Day events and five weeks without a home game have the players ready to play with a different mentality in Wichita Falls.

The football team has been practicing since Aug. 6 and senior wide receiver Breion Evans said after two road trips, including a 8-hour trip to Texas A&M-Kingsville, the players are looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

“We have been here working all summer and in fall camp for two months. After two long road trips we are ready to sleep in our own beds and play even harder in front of our friends and family.”

This mentality is spread through the locker room, Family Day has added more motivation, and no player wants to have a bad game in front of their family driving up for the games.

Mechanical engineering sophomore rover Joe Randall said, “When you know your mom, dad, and siblings are in the crowd watching you play, it’s a different motivation. You are not just playing for your teammates you’re playing for you family.”

Junior in criminal justice, Sir’Vell Ford said, “Just seeing my parents can make a good game a great game, and it warms my heart to see them after the game, this is the first time they have seen me play since last season.”

Outside of the football game, the events on Family Day are a time for the players and their families to bond.

Criminal justice junior and linebacker, Drew Bolin said, “I just cannot wait to get my face painted and jump in the bounce houses like I am a little toddler again.”

Students and players have not seen their families since school started, the events happening are for students to have fun with family. Freshmen living away from home said they are even more excited for Family Day.

Keenan Madden, kinesiology freshman, “Finally, I get to see my family, it’s going to be a great day, I have never been away from my family for so long.”