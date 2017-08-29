Football team ‘ready and anxious’ for first game of season

The football team will suit up for its first game of the season this Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., with only one objective in mind.
“The goal for this week is to finish 1-0. We’re just taking it one week at a time,” Javin Kilgo, quarterback and kinesiology senior, said.
With their sights set on going 1-0 this week, nerves are not an issue for the team, according to DJ Myers, wide receiver and psychology senior.
“We aren’t nervous, we are ready and anxious. We have been putting in work for weeks and we are ready to take this season by storm. Everyone has a job, and everyone has bought into our goals,” Myers said. “As long as we execute our responsibilities, everything will play out accordingly.”
As the focus stays solely on taking the win against Quincy University, the boys have other goals in mind for this week’s game.
“I hope that we play the way I know we can as a whole unit. If we do that, we can be pretty great,” Alec Divalerio, defensive end and exercise physiology junior, said. “Obviously there may be a couple of mistakes here and there, because it’s the first game, but overall I feel we will have a good performance.”
Divalerio, alongside Sir’Vell Ford, safety and criminal justice senior, and Kevin Fisher Jr., offensive lineman and business management junior, will captain this year’s football team.
The plan for this year, according to Divalerio, will be to focus on each week individually.
“This season we just want to take it one week at a time and do our best for that week,” Divalerio said. “We just need to focus on going 1-0 every week.”
The team encourages everyone to get out to the the stadium each home game and cheer them on.
“To the fans, your support means everything to us,” Myers said. “Horsepower is not just us as a team, it is all of us as a university and community. We appreciate all the support and can’t wait to see y’all fill Memorial Stadium on Thursday under the lights.”
Keith Domino, offensive lineman and economics sophomore, said he “needs his whole Mustang family” supporting the team.
“I need the whole Mustang family at every home game this year. I want y’all to know we appreciate and support what y’all give us,” Domino said. “We feed off of you guys and this year we need y’all to be electrifying in the stands.”
Home games:
Aug. 31 – Quincy University
Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. – Texas A&M Kingsville
Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. – Western New Mexico
Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. – Texas A&M Commerce
**Homecoming** Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. – West Texas A&M
**Military Appreciation Day** Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. – Tarleton State
Speak Your Mind