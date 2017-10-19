Field Day competitions photo gallery

Jacob Warren, economics junior, organized the first Field Day competitions as part of homecoming week. Students headed to the quad at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for non-competitive events and 6 p.m. for the actual competitions.
2017 Homecoming Field Day Competitions
David Bellot, accounting senior, attempts to outrace his friend Tarrah Miller, biology senior, on the quad at the homecoming field day competitions on Oct. 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Johnny Dang, pre med sophomore, analyzes his cornhole shot at the homecoming field day competitions on Oct 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Steven Ehlert, criminal justice junior, Johnny Dang, pre med sophomore, both anticipate and egg on their opponents in a game of cornhole at the quad on Oct 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Johnny Dang, pre med sophomore, throws in a sand bag in a game of cornhole at the homecoming field day competitions on Oct 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
AJ Rubio, mechanical engineering sophomore, tosses a sand bag during a game of cornhole at the quad for field day competitions on Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Mikayla Thompson, nursing freshman, and Candace Bledsoe, nursing freshman, hoolahoop on the quad in a attempt to take a break from studying on Oct 18, 2017 for the field day competitions. Photo by Sara Keeling
Dalena Pham, radiology junior, hoolahoops on the quad hoping to have fun and relieve some stress at the homecoming field day competitions on Oct 18, 2017. Photo by Sara Keeling
Speak Your Mind