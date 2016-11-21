About 200 attend Fantasy of Lights opening

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opened Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. with chimes from the Hardin Bell Tower. Then, two minutes before the scheduled 6 p.m. start time, University President Suzanne Shipley, came out, welcomed the crowed of about 200, turned on the lights and welcomed the guest of honor — Santa Claus.
All went according to plan.
Except Santa, played by Wichita Falls County Judge Woody Gossom, Jr., wanted to turn on the lights.
COMMENTS
“Peter Pan [is my favorite] because I was obsessed with Peter Pan when I was little, so it’s pretty cool how they did that one.” | Amelia Ecevido, pre-pharmacy sophomore
Shelby Emerson, early education junior, said, “I like the Cinderella one just because its Cinderella. I came last year and it’s still my favorite.” | Shelby Emerson, early education junior
“This is my first time being here, and first time seeing [the lights] on. It makes MSU pretty; it makes it more magical. Locals come here and enjoy the lights, and come see the main building that’s been here since 1922.” | Christopher Cruz, theater performance sophomore
“There are figurines in one of them, and they’re super lifelike. They really freaked me out at first because I thought they were real people.” | Ciera Wolinski, biology senior
“This is rad. This is so lit.” | Tanner Conley, business sophomore
“These lights are beautiful. They’re brighter than my future.” | Rahul Joshi, finance sophomore
“Well there are over 20,000 lights strung around campus, as well as out there on the displays. It continues through the 17th [of December], which is the last weekend in which we have entertainment, so Tuba Christmas that night and then the Wichita Falls Community Orchestra. It’s just seeing the excitement, the joy in everyone that comes out and walks through and gets to see the displays it just really helps me capture that youthful spirit in that moment, in the holiday spirit…so it really makes it ring true for me.” | Dirk Welch, director of the career management center and Fantasy of Lights coordinator
Fantasy of Lights 2016
University President Suzanne Shipley welcomes the crowd of about 200 people to the Fantasy of Lights. Photo by Kara McIntyre.[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_of_lights_web.jpg]20Woodrow "Woody" Gossom, Jr., Wichita Falls county judge, and Suzanne Shipley, university president, pose for photos before Fantasy of Lights opening ceremony on Nov. 21. Gossom, Jr. plays Santa Claus. Photo by Kara McIntyre
Woodrow "Woody" Gossom, Jr., Wichita Falls county judge, and Suzanne Shipley, university president, pose for photos before Fantasy of Lights opening ceremony on Nov. 21. Gossom, Jr. plays Santa Claus. Photo by Kara McIntyre[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_70_web.jpg]10Preston Busby criminal justice sophomore, Baylee Wichlan music education junior, Xavier Alexander vocal performance sophomore and Lilliana Lopes respitory junior discuss the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee
Preston Busby criminal justice sophomore, Baylee Wichlan music education junior, Xavier Alexander vocal performance sophomore and Lilliana Lopes respitory junior discuss the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_71_web.jpg]00Mallory Rice psychology junior, Jessica Wollenberger mass communication junior, Ciera Wolinski senior biology, and Aryn Edwards biology senior discuss their joy for the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee
Mallory Rice psychology junior, Jessica Wollenberger mass communication junior, Ciera Wolinski senior biology, and Aryn Edwards biology senior discuss their joy for the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_73_web.jpg]20Melissa McIntyre plays flute in the University Wind Ensemble Fantasy of Lights concert Nov. 21. Photo by Topher McGehee
Melissa McIntyre plays flute in the University Wind Ensemble Fantasy of Lights concert Nov. 21. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_74_web.jpg]10Joshua Poling plays bass clarinet in the University Wind Ensemble Fantasy of Lights concert. Photo by Topher McGehee
Joshua Poling plays bass clarinet in the University Wind Ensemble Fantasy of Lights concert. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_68_web.jpg]00Abigail Riley a Bradford elementary student hugs the blue bear at fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee
Abigail Riley a Bradford elementary student hugs the blue bear at fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_69_web.jpg]00Aryn Edwards general business sophomore and Mallory Rice psychology junior enjoy seeing the peter pan display at the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee
Aryn Edwards general business sophomore and Mallory Rice psychology junior enjoy seeing the peter pan display at the fantasy of lights. Photo by Topher McGehee[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/fantasy-of-lights-2016/thumbs/thumbs_fantasy_76_web.jpg]00About 200 people attend the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights which opened Nov. 21. Photo by Kara McIntyre.
About 200 people attend the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights which opened Nov. 21. Photo by Kara McIntyre.
