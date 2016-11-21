About 200 attend Fantasy of Lights opening

by

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opened Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. with chimes from the Hardin Bell Tower. Then, two minutes before the scheduled 6 p.m. start time, University President Suzanne Shipley, came out, welcomed the crowed of about 200, turned on the lights and welcomed the guest of honor — Santa Claus.

All went according to plan.

Except Santa, played by Wichita Falls County Judge Woody Gossom, Jr., wanted to turn on the lights.

COMMENTS

“Peter Pan [is my favorite] because I was obsessed with Peter Pan when I was little, so it’s pretty cool how they did that one.” | Amelia Ecevido, pre-pharmacy sophomore

Shelby Emerson, early education junior, said, “I like the Cinderella one just because its Cinderella. I came last year and it’s still my favorite.” | Shelby Emerson, early education junior

“This is my first time being here, and first time seeing [the lights] on. It makes MSU pretty; it makes it more magical. Locals come here and enjoy the lights, and come see the main building that’s been here since 1922.” | Christopher Cruz, theater performance sophomore

“There are figurines in one of them, and they’re super lifelike. They really freaked me out at first because I thought they were real people.” | Ciera Wolinski, biology senior

“This is rad. This is so lit.” | Tanner Conley, business sophomore

“These lights are beautiful. They’re brighter than my future.” | Rahul Joshi, finance sophomore

“Well there are over 20,000 lights strung around campus, as well as out there on the displays. It continues through the 17th [of December], which is the last weekend in which we have entertainment, so Tuba Christmas that night and then the Wichita Falls Community Orchestra. It’s just seeing the excitement, the joy in everyone that comes out and walks through and gets to see the displays it just really helps me capture that youthful spirit in that moment, in the holiday spirit…so it really makes it ring true for me.” | Dirk Welch, director of the career management center and Fantasy of Lights coordinator