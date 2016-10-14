Family Weekend game postponed; Mustangs win

Heading 2-0 into the first home game of the season, the Mustangs left the field on Sunday night with a victory of 42-24 against Oklahoma Panhandle State. Due to lightning warnings on Saturday night, the game was called at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday and postponed until Sunday at 5 p.m.
Safety Daniel Tejeda had family fly in from California on Thursday to spend Family Weekend with him. Despite the game being postponed, the family said they understood the reasons why and were not upset.
“If the Texans are going, it’s time to leave,” Tejeda’s dad, Martin, said. “It’s football. [They postponed the game] to keep everyone safe. That’s what’s most important.”
Following their win, defensive end Cameron McEnturff said he was glad they pulled together as a team.
“We played a little sloppy at first but then we played together as a team,” McEnturff said.
Offensive lineman Austan Davis echoed his comments.
“I’m proud of our guys. We had to improvise and adjust a little bit with the rain delay and coming back here today on Sunday,” Davis said. “We started out a little slow today but I’m really proud of the guys the way they fought back and never gave up. Big win for us.”
He also said the team rallied together at the end after a slow start.
“We’re really good at just sticking together when times get tough and always finding a way to make the best out of every situation and making plays when we need to,” Davis said.
Davis’ family came to watch him play, and he said it’s different when family gets to come see him play versus just the students.
“My father, my mother, and my little brothers all came out to watch me play. They stuck it out. Having the family here is always good,” Davis said. “It’s always good to know that your people up in the stands are cheering for you, and it’s not just the fanbase.”
Football v. Panhandle
Bryce Martinez, business management freshman, scoring his first college touchdown at the MSU football homegame against Oklahoma Panhandle state photo by Izziel Latour
Cullen Craft, sports and leisure senior, and Steven Rogers, business junior, celebrate at the football game against Oklahoma Panhandle State. photo by Izziel Latour
MSU football homegame against Oklahoma Panhandle state
Jasmine Richardson, excercise physiology junior, at the MSU football homegame against Oklahoma Panhandle state photo by Izziel Latour
