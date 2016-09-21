Family Weekend to ‘connect families to Midwestern’

It just wasn’t enough.
For the last few years, campus officials have tried to cram all the family activities — from movies to the football game — in to one day.
So this year, Family Day became Family Weekend — Sept. 23-25.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have all the stuff here for people to do. We have inflatables for the kids, we have the Kiowa cooks cooking, there’s a movie going on, there’s football games playing in Maverick’s Corner, there’s a chill out area. We’re trying to make sure everybody has something to do, and everyone has a fun, safe time,” Matt Chisholm, the coordinator of student transition programs, said. “Our goal is to connect our families with Midwestern.”
Many organizations around campus are coming together to help put on the event, including Student Government Association, Student Ambassadors, Residence Hall Association, Junior League, cheerleaders, and Greek life. Charles Frazier, athletic training senior, has volunteered with Student Ambassadors in past years, and said he plans to volunteer again this year.
“Being a student ambassador, and helping run some of the games that are going on is cool because I get to see everybody’s families coming to campus and happy and looking around like ‘oh my gosh, wow this is so beautiful,’” Frazier said.
According to Frazier, the student volunteers are able to participate in Family Weekend still and enjoy their time with their own families.
“I’m excited. It’s always a fun weekend with events, and when my family comes down, I take my little brother and sister to do the stuff in the quad, like the bounce houses and the games,” Frazier said.
The game will be the second conference game for the football team.
“We have 2,200 people who signed up for football tickets,” Chisholm said.
Layton Rabb, accounting junior, is a quarterback for the team, and he said he thinks the large crowd made up of families will ignite additional motivation.
“It’s a fun environment to have your parents there, and see them before the game. Family Weekend brings in a lot of fans,” Rabb said. “It’s always good to have fans there, it just brings a lot of excitement. I think every player would agree that they want to play in front of a packed crowd, and having your loved ones in the stands makes it that much sweeter.”
