Student safety takes precedent over executive order

OUR VIEW: The “Muslim ban” has been mislabeled for a reason: it is discriminatory in underlying nature.

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for at least the next 90 days. The executive order also bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria indefinitely, and he has also stopped the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months.

In addition, the order calls for a review into suspending the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows travelers from 38 countries — including close allies — to renew travel authorizations without an in-person interview.

While this executive order has been misunderstood as a “Muslim ban,” we still do not support Trump’s decision. We feel that there is a reason the order has been labeled as a “Muslim ban” — it obviously discriminates against countries where its citizens practice the Muslim faith, no matter the wording that Trump used to make it legal.

Our concerns align with those of President Shipley in her announcement — we want to make sure that the safety, security and well-being of our fellow students is placed above all.