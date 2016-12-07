Elementary school choirs sing at Fantasy of Lights

by

Lights are on, get them ready. On the steps, at Hardin. It’s a cute little sight, the children singing tonight. Jack Frost nipping at their nose. The children of Fain, Wichita Falls Independent School District, Ben Milam Elementary School choirs warmed up the chilly night at 6 p.m. with Christmas songs and hymns. While the Fantasy of Lights was going on in front of them, they helped spread the holiday spirit to all who would listen.

“I really love it. It’s such a tradition here in the community,” Laura Burnam, musical teacher for Ben Milam Elementary School, said. “It’s a good way of bringing together everyone in the community especially those who are new here.”

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights has been a tradition here for 42 years on the lawn of the Hardin Administration building. The tradition of musical groups at Fantasy of Lights brings smiles and joy to its audiences.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the local talent to showcase to everyone,” Dirk Welch, coordinator of the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to come out hear the local choirs and enjoy the holiday spirit.”

The choirs consisted of fourth, fifth, and some six graders. Fain Elementary School choir had 43 kids singing at 6 p.m. WFISD Elementary School honors choir had 90 kids who sang at 6:30 p.m. Ben Milam Elementary School choir had 30 kids finishing the musical performance at 7 p.m. While the crowd was filled with parents, family members, and people who came out to see the Fantasy of Lights, it lacked students. Carissa Long invited students to come and enjoy the performance.

“It would be awesome to have MSU students to come by and listen,” Carissa Long, choir teacher for Fain Elementary School, said. “It’s a lot of fun and gives lots of kids out to see Fantasy of Lights.”