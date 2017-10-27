EIMA welcomes students to open house

by

The office of Equity, Inclusion and Multicultural Affairs hosted its first open house on Oct. 26 in Bea Wood Room 131 while serving free food outside. A crowd of about 20 people attended and all students were invited to connect with others while learning what EIMA is all about.

Syreeta Greene, director of EIMA, highlighted the meaning of EIMA and how it pertains to students.

She said, “We ensure equity by working collaboratively to identify and eliminate student success gaps for underrepresented students, which goes hand-in-hand with multicultural affairs as we also provide a support and advocacy center.”

She described the meaning of inclusion as how students can become involved around cultural awareness and issues.

She said, “We develop educational programs, workshops and training sessions that engage the community in the greater awareness of diversity and critical issues.”

CJ Quayo, biology sophomore and member of EIMA, described what got him into joining the organization.

He said, “My sister told me about it during my first semester here. She made it sound really interesting so I thought I should join just to see how it is. I used to be president of the African Student Organization in high school, so this is more of my lane and what I like so that influenced me as well.”

He also highlighted the experience of being in the organization as well as encouraging students to join.

“There are lots of seminars we go to that revolve around social issues and cultural awareness. We embrace different cultures in our community and try to solve any issues or just to connect one another. People should try to join because it’s really interesting and fun with all of the different personalities you come across while meeting new people,” Quayo said.

Other students agreed that the organization is good for everyone.

Chris Castillo, undecided sophomore, said, “When you first come to the open house everyone is cool and provide a very relaxing vibe. It’s good that the organization puts students first. As the public relations director for the Residence Hall Association, seeing organizations like this is really nice for the school since they welcome other diverse cultures.”

Jose Torres, bilingual education junior, said he felt the programs the organization provides would be something he would be part of.

He said, “The Reel-to-Real Series sounds really interesting since it’s about topics focused on different cultural themes, while also talking about the dialogue and reflecting on it as well. I also like the Critical Conversations since it regards to race and the different types of oppression students can experience. It can teach a lot of things while learning to overcome it.”