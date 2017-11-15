Echoes of Gospel to hold first concert Nov. 19

by

A new student organization, Echoes of Gospel, is hosting its first choir concert on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. in the Burns Chapel.

Preston Busby, president of Echoes of Gospel and marketing junior, said, “This concert is a great way to get our organizations name out there to people. We want students to know we exist on campus so they can use us as a resource to better their relationship with their faith, or learn about our beliefs. It would be ideal if we sold out Burns Chapel.”

Tickets are $2.

The purpose of the new organization is to allow students the opportunity to praise and worship with like-minded individuals. Membership is open to all students and serves as a unique spiritual community on campus.

Ricinda Turner, political science junior, said, “I joined this organization to be more involved on campus, and it also matched my own beliefs. I’ve already become so close to my fellow members and it’s been a great support system when I’ve needed one. We hope more people become interested in our organization with this concert as we’ve been practicing hard for it.”

Alexis Rucker, music sophomore, said, “I just heard about this organization from buying a ticket to their concert in the CSC. Being a music major and a member of the university choir, I’m interested in attending this concert to hear how they sound and work together. However, from what they briefly told me, it sounds like a great organization.”

Echoes of Gospel meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Fain C117.