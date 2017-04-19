Earth Day Fair to be held April 20

by

Mnemonics are often used to learn the planets of the solar system in order. One common mnemonic used is, My Very Easy Method Just Speeds Up Naming Planets. This article is focused on the word “easy” — for planet Earth.

The Environmental Student Organization will be hosting an Earth Day Fair on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jesse Rogers Promenade. This event will celebrate Earth by raising awareness of the local entities that strive to preserve the natural beauties of the planet.

“The fair is being organized by the ESO, which is part of the geoscience department. They have invited people from the community who are dealing with the environment within our county and within the North Texas area,” Rebecca Dodge, associate professor of geoscience, said. “They have invited people like the Wild Bird Rescue, which is a conservation group, and the River Bend Nature Center, which does nature education, for kindergarten through 12th grade students, for the students on campus to be able to meet and learn about what’s going on and to protect the environment in this area.”

Dodge said that the ESO has also invited Natural Grocers, Market Street and the Master Naturalist Group, who all sell organic food, which allows citizens to learn about protecting the environment.

“We have also invited the Cypress national water treatment plant, who provide us with some of the cleanest water in the country. There are a broad group of people across the town and the local area who are working to conserve and protect the environment,” Dodge said.

The event is sponsored by the ESO and the department of geoscience.

In April 2014, two graphic design students launched a recycling campaign to promote the use of the six orange recycling bins located around the city.

Dodge said that ESO and department of geoscience will be presenting information about recycling in Wichita Falls at the fair, but actually won’t be doing a recycling event.

“We will be bringing alot of people onto campus to let students get to know about organizations they may want to join or support, Dodge said. “I hope that alot of the students are able to stop by the fair, and learn about how to get involved with protecting the environment. I think that’s something that the students on this campus are very interested in, but they may not know who is working in the local area to do that sort of thing, so I think this will be an opportunity to meet the students here on campus and ESO.”

Dodge said ESO is open to any student on campus, not just the environmental science students.

“We have members from the college of business, college of nursing, we have faculty members, members of staff who are in ESO, so it’s open to all the students across campus and we hope that alot of people will come by and find out what’s going on, about the organization, and about protecting the environment,” Dodge said.

Jalen Mavero, president of ESO, said the Earth Day event is going to be different from past events. For the first time, local environmental entities are being invited to campus to speak to students, faculty and professors.

“We have different organizations lined up, like Wild Bird Rescue and River Bend Nature Center. We also have some people from National Grocers, we have Mary Kay, the cosmetics company coming out. Apparently their industry just became a no land-fill use industry, so they are coming out and are probably going to talk about some of their products and how they are being environmentally-friendly. The list goes on. We have about nine booths confirmed and counting, as we are getting closer to the event people are wanting to come by more,” Mavero said.

Mavero said that students are encouraged to come to the fair because it is a central hub where like-minded individuals concerned about the environment can meet.The ESO meets every Monday in Bolin 125 to talk about different issues it would like to change on campus. It was formed in fall 2016.

“We formed this organization because we just saw some things on campus that we thought we could do better, along with the environmental lines of just having better recycling, being more responsible with our landscaping use, things like that. We really want the students to get a face of ESO and the entities that strive to be nicer to our planet,” Mavero said.

On April 17, German Club and ESO co-hosted a screening of “Plastic Planet,” an eye-opening Austrian-German documentary about how plastics have become a threat for both the environment and our health. Yvonne Franke, assistant professor of German, said that environmental awareness and sustainability play important roles in Germany.

“We wish to begin this new week, which leads up to Earth Day on April 22, with a raised awareness of environmental protection. Inspired by the idea of thinking globally and acting locally, the food that will be served during the film screening is home-made with ingredients from local farming,” Franke said.

Stefan Laplace, secretary of ESO, said that it is important for students to attend the fair because environmental issues affect all of us, and seemingly simple actions can have a major impact on our planet.

“The goal of the fair is to hopefully ignite a passion and sense of awareness in students so that they may go out and turn their seemingly simple actions into major positive impacts that will help preserve our planet for future generations,” Laplace said.

Members and faculty of ESO encourage students and faculty across the university to come out on Thursday and learn more about their home, planet Earth.

“We call on all our fellow Mustangs to come out on Thursday, April 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help us celebrate this wonderful place we call home,” Dominique Newton, member of ESO, said.

The aim of the fair is to raise greater awareness of the plights facing our world due to human activity, and to educate persons on how they can help mitigate those plights.

“Lady Bird Johnson once said, “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest, it is the one thing that we all share,” Newton said. “Understanding that we’re only alive and able to enjoy the things we do because of the resources we obtain from the Earth, we at ESO felt it was important to celebrate the Earth day 2017 at Midwestern.”

Earth Day Fair Quick Fact Box

The fair will be held from 11 a.m.-1p.m. on Thursday, April 20 in the Jesse Rogers Promenade (Between Clark Student Center and Killingsworth and Pierce Hall.)

To help educate people on what is being done in the Wichita Falls community to preserve the Earth.

Volunteering opportunities may include: