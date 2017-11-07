D2L update creates clear, comprehensive redesign

by

To help prevent issues from coming up while students were using it, the university administration will finally update the online grade book, communication and information site for students, Desire2Learn, for the spring 2018 semester.

While the sites producer, Brightspace, launched this update last spring, Crystal Boyle, assistant director of distance education and extended education, said the wait was well worth it.

“It’s going to create a more user-friendly interface,” Boyle said. “Our job always is to make the learning experience work. Not just faculty, but students too.”

While the site is vital for some students to see their grades and professors to manage classwork, others struggle to use and understand it.

“D2L is super slow and unmanageable,” Zaquera Wallace, pre-vet junior, said. “It’s also really hard to use on my phone.”

Wallace said her experience with D2L has been “underwhelming and difficult.”

“I don’t use it often because professors don’t put grades out,” Wallace said. “The design on a desktop isn’t too bad, but when I’m on my phone, it’s terrible, and I have to switch to desktop version. I’d like them to create an app that’s manageable.”

According to Boyle, the “hard and clunky” design was inefficient for students, and the update will alleviate tension students have with the site.

“The functionality of the program has not changed at all, it’s just the look,” Boyle said. “It’ll look the same as it does on your phone, your computer and your tablet.”

The website will take on a minimalistic design and clear, obvious wording, according to Boyle. Students will be able to pick icon images to distinguish one class from another on the website. This update will be no additional cost to students.