Construction begins on Wichita Falls Panda Express

Construction has begun for the Panda Express on the northwest corner of Lawrence Road and Maplewood Avenue. Panda Express is the largest Asian restaurant chain in the United States. The project is expected to cost up to $650,000.

Students are ecstatic over social media, including twitter. The recent discovery that the California-based restaurant is being built a couple minutes drive from campus has triggered students’ excitement.

THEY ARE BUILDING A PANDA EXPRESS IN WICHITA FALLS. YES. — tatum (@itsTatumm) February 1, 2017

WICHITA FALLS IS GETTING A PANDA EXPRESS😍😍❤️❤️🐼🐼 — Estébán (@_estebanrios_) February 1, 2017

words can’t describe how excited i am for panda express to b here in the falls omg omg omg 🤤 — natally chavarria (@NatChavarria) February 18, 2017

Tanner Conley, sophomore general business, said, “It will be awesome because it’s good Asian food on the go.”

The American Chinese cuisine restaurant chain will bring a menu full of tasty foods, allowing Wichita Falls residents to try out new foods.

Alongside those who tweeted their acceptance of this decision to build the fast-food restaurant, many stated that they honestly did not care. They thought that people were hyping it up.

One excited individual, Emily Knight, pre-med freshman, said, “I’m frickin’ excited man. I miss Panda Express from back home so this is just the best news ever yo.”

Knight isn’t the only one excited about the new restaurant.

Brittni Coss, nursing sophomore, said, “I’m super stoked about it. Wichita Falls has a fancy way of ruining everything we get in town cause it usually sucks. Maybe it’ll be different this time.”

Maybe the decision to build a Panda Express will actually live up to being “the best news ever yo.”

