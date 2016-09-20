Constitution Day serves to raise awareness of founding document

by

Linda Veazey, associate professor of political science, along with her freshmen students, hosted Constitution Day events Sept. 16 to celebrate the ratification of the United States Constitution in 1787.

Although technically Constitution Day is Sept. 17, Veazey’s freshmen class passed out copies of the Constitution in both English and Spanish. Students who received a copy could to show their copy in the Student Government Office to receive a free T-shirt.

A voters’ registration drive next sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters of Wichita Falls was also present. Kaye Holland, a debutant from Wichita Falls, explained the importance of voting.

“Because if you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice. And if you don’t vote, someone else will vote for you.”

This event expressed the significance of understanding one’s rights as an American citizen according to students. One of Veazey’s students, Austin Underwood, undecided freshman, explained that Constitution Day is simply “to raise awareness of the Constitution and to inform people of their rights.”

Veazey expanded on the topic.

“Because we can know our rights. In a lot of countries, you don’t have rights. The Constitution is a founding document of our country. Because of it, we are a country of laws and not of one man rule,” Veazey said.

According to Veazey, the goal of this event — including viewing the HBO Documentary Citizen USA: 50 State Road Trip — was to understand the Constitution and to educate both students and faculty members their rights as Americans outlined in it.