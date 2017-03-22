Discount tickets every Tuesday at Cinemark

by

On Tuesdays, the Cinemark 14 movie theater is the place to be. Whether you are there for a cheap date, to watch a movie or just to hang out with friends, Cinemark 14 is a popular place on Tuesday nights. The Cinemark 14 has what is known as ‘Discount Day.’ Discount day is once a week, obviously on Tuesdays where all ticket prices are $5.

“I love discount day. My girlfriend told me about it, and we wanted to go on a cheap date, and it was the perfect place,” Jakob Lopez, computer science sophomore, said.

“I can literally get two tickets for the price of one,” Lopez said.

Although Lopez loves discount day, he said that there were some obvious negatives of tickets being so cheap.

“The biggest negative on discount day are the crowds. A lot of MSU students go, and the theaters are full and loud,” Lopez said.

The movies are harder to enjoy with the bigger crowds Lopez said. He recalls a time he was at the movie and saw a couple walk out because the theater was too loud and not enjoyable. The couple never returned.

Lopez’s girlfriend, Paola Castro, engineering junior, found about about discount day as a freshman.

“When I was a freshman, my RA told me about it. She said it was a good thing to do if you wanted to get out and was on a budget,” Castro said.

Castro also said sometimes she goes to discount day when she wants to procrastinate from studying.

Castro recommends discount day to anyone who is on a budget looking for something to do, but she also has a few tips for people going.

“My advice to anyone who goes to discount day is to go early. The later it gets the larger the crowd gets and that is no fun,” Castro said.

So if you are looking for something to do on Tuesdays, whether that is a cheap date, procrastination, or you just simply want to get out of your room and do something, Cinemark 14 is the place to be with their promotional discount day. With tickets for all movie showings at $5 each, discount day is the move.