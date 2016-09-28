Campus parking tickets, where is your money really going

by

Parking citations are handed out everyday on campuses all over. Here at students could easily pile up to $100 worth of vehicle citations in a week. These little slips of paper are not only a financial burden, but can also cause problems in your future. Seeing a $20 citation on your windshield is far from uncommon on campus it’s almost expected.

Failure to pay your can and will result in a hold on your student account. A hold on your account prevents you from registering for classes. All these tickets get handed out but where does the money go? A question not very many people know the answer to, including some of the MSU police staff.

“I’m pretty sure I already have $60 worth of parking tickets and September isn’t even over yet.” Chase Scott, sophomore criminal justice said.

There are four different class violations each having a different fine amount. Class 1 violations are worth $20, which you can get from not having registration for your vehicle or parking in a reserved spot. Class 2 and 3 violations are both worth $40 which you can get from blocking a roadway or parking in a fire lane. Class 4 violations are worth $50 each, and you can get these from parking in a handicapped spot or by displaying a fake or altered parking permit. Moving violations fall under class 2 violations and will result in a $40 fine. George Oahmstede, campus police investigator said, “No decal on a vehicle is the citation most often issued especially around the beginning of the year, second would be students parking in lots they’re not permitted to park in.”

You can even receive a ticket for not properly displaying your parking permit, the school requires you to have your parking permit located on the left bottom corner of your back windshield, but if you have it on let’s say your front windshield, that calls for campus police to issue a citation. A student could clearly have a parking permit displayed on their window and still be issued a ticket because they didn’t have it in the right spot.

Austin Snyder, junior marketing said “Some of the stuff we get parking tickets for we can’t really help, where do you expect me to park if every single commuter spot is taken up? I don’t have any other choice but to park in a reserved spot.”

It doesn’t matter if you’re ticket is $5, you’re not receiving that degree if you don’t pay off the ticket.

If a student feels that they received a ticket that they didn’t deserve they have the opportunity to appeal the ticket. The student would have to take it up with the Students Traffic Appeals Committee within 17 days from when the student was given the ticket. A hearing would be held and the results would be sent to the police department, if the student wins the appeal then they do not have to pay the fine. Last year UNT made $1.2 million off of parking violations. Last year OSU brought in about $854,586; $439,040 from students who didn’t have their parking permits, $333,280 from students who parked in restricted areas, and $78,730 from students parked by expired meters. The $854,586 was in addition to the $2 million the school made from purchasing parking permits.

Hunter Jones, senior business management said, “I can tell you right now that I’m dishing out about $40 every other week for these parking tickets. You don’t even realize how much money you’re paying until they start adding up.”

They are making all this money and majority of students have no clue as to where the money for these tickets are even going, all they know is if they don’t pay their tickets there will be consequences. MSU being a public information university, students have the right to know where their money is going.

Alexis Canales, sophomore biology stated, “I feel like the campus police should be more lenient when it comes to students parking in reserved spots. They have to understand that this school isn’t the biggest but it isn’t exactly small, spots get taken up fast and if you’re not here super early well then you’re just out of luck.” MSU currently has an undergraduate enrolment of 5,287, which means that the commuter spots are bound to be full throughout the day. This means that the students who weren’t fortunate enough to get to campus early are forced to either parking across the street or try to risk it and park in a reserved spot, from personal experience if all the commuter spots are taken up then you would be driving around campus all day trying to find an open spot.

Jake Sanchez, senior marketing major said, “I was hype when I found out a new parking lot was made I figured it would make finding a spot to park a little bit more easier, but every time I drive by there every single spot in that lot is full.” One would assume that if the new parking lot was completely full then other spots around campus to become vacant, well that’s not the case.

It seems as if it’s almost impossible to avoid getting a parking ticket on campus, it’s almost like a trap. You could go half of the year not receiving a parking ticket, but don’t be surprised if one day you’re walking to your car and you see a slip of paper underneath your front windshield wiper that wasn’t there before you went to class.