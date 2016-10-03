Calle Ocho participants celebrate Hispanic culture

by

More than 1,000 people flooded downtown Wichita Falls to celebrate the seventh annual Calle Ocho festival, a celebration of Hispanic heritage presented by Zavala.

“We’ve had a great turnout this year, everything went really well,” Mario Ramirez, Zavala vice president and MSU activities coordinator, said.

Zavala is an active non-profit organization that preserves and shares Hispanic culture within the community. Roger Palma, Zavala board member, said it is important to have a celebration like Calle Ocho in Wichita Falls because as the population becomes more diverse traditions can continue to be upheld and shared with the next generation. About 16 percent of MSU students are Hispanic.

Lively music filled the air while people took part in the celebration as Mariachi Girasol, an all-female mariachi band, performed.

“I enjoyed seeing the all-female mariachi band. It was different and unique to experience,” Erin Stone, music education sophomore, said.

Other performances at the festival included Grupo Folklorico Faisan, a dance group from California, whose performance included traditional Hispanic dances and was met with enthusiasm from the audience.

Grupo Centauro de Durango also performed, and people flocked to the dance floor to move with the music. People of all ages spent hours dancing and laughing together as the celebration continued.

“The music allows tradition to combine with today’s culture,” Palma said.

Vendors at the event sold traditional Hispanic food, shirts and snacks. There was a children’s section with arts and crafts, bounce houses, and face painting for the children who enjoyed the celebration. Children were also provided with piñatas.

Organizers encouraged audience participation through events like a jalapeño-eating contest which produced laughter and amusement from the audience.

Volunteers from throughout the community helped with the event, and comprised of both high school and college students.

“We have 80 volunteers this year, and had to limit the amount because last year 150 volunteers was too many,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, the volunteer coordinator for Calle Ocho, and said the event allows students to explore their community and participate in a different cultural experience.

“I loved watching all the kids express their culture, and I like that we have a diverse community that comes together,” ShaDera Bryant Williams, athletic training freshman, said.

The festival ended with a performance by Marisela Y Su Sonora Piel Canela, a group from Dallas. The crowd participated by dancing to the music and enjoyed themselves as the night came to a close.

“Celebrations like Calle Ocho allow us to integrate traditions into our lives and find our culture again,” Palma said.

