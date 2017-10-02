Business leaders spend time discussing role of social media

Fifteen representatives. More than 10 organizations. Three news stations. One community. One goal: to discuss how individuals and businesses could effectively use social media.
Representatives from various organizations in Wichita Falls conducted a panel on Sept. 25 in the Wichitan newsroom, hosted by Bradley Wilson, associate professor of mass communication, and moderated by AJ Lopez III, social media coordinator.
It begins like most businesses usually do: role call.
Those on the panel, Logan Draper, digital marketing director for DesignWorks Group, Samuel Pak, financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial and Benjamin Remmert, social media specialist for the city of Wichita Falls, took a series of questions from Lopez, first pertaining to how they operate social media and insight they have for fellow members of the community including how unpredictable social media can be.
Pak, for example, talked about how the short videos he produces, sometimes on off-the-wall topics, get traction online.
“It’s crazy how these stupid little videos get so much attention,” Pak said. “The idea is to capture the audiences attention within the first five seconds. Whether they are going to watch it or not or they’re going to stay engaged.”
Pak, as well as the other panelists, stressed the importance of video in the social media world. Consumers do not want to read as much as they used to and prefer a lot of their advertising to be visual. It is what draws their attention.
Draper said, “We have been around for 35 years so we have all this equipment and technology, but what we have learned is you can spend all this time planning, prepping and buying equipment. In reality, if you have an iPhone or an Android, you have a device that you can create content fast.”
Draper also highlights the importance of organic and natural advertising as opposed to manufactured content.
“I would go speed over quality to some degree. You gotta have something good though,” Draper said.
To highlight the point, Wilson said, “In the journalism world, it is all about the timing.”
Panelists also discussed the future of their own social media marketing careers and which paths they think they will be pursuing.
According to Draper, dump your money into Facebook advertising now, because it will reap a lot of rewards. Facebook has studied approximately how many ads users will tolerate before leaving the site and has made advertising space slightly less than the calculated amount. With that limited amount of space, the price of an advertisement will increase as more companies try to utilize that space.
As for representatives of the city of Wichita Falls, they plan on sticking to what they have seen to be most effective: organic marketing.
To Remmert, when content producers give the people what they like, they are going to keep coming back. In fact, Remmert said, companies that produce cool content give users a reason to come back. He added that it is nice to experiment and see what works but it is also important to still set aside time with what you are comfortable with.
Social Media Day 17
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_002.jpg]10Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_003.jpg]10Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_004.jpg]10Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_005.jpg]10Students register at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James
Students register at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_006.jpg]10Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_007.jpg]10Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Students check in at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_008.jpg]10All eyes on the speaker at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James
All eyes on the speaker at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_009.jpg]10Bradley Wilson discusses scheduling tweets at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Bradley Wilson discusses scheduling tweets at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_010.jpg]20Bradley Wilson, associate professor, introduces the next speaker at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Bradley Wilson, associate professor, introduces the next speaker at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_011.jpg]10at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_012.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_013.jpg]10Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_014.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_015.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_016.jpg]10Tony Vidmar, Vice President of University Advancement and Public Affairs gives a presentation at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James
Tony Vidmar, Vice President of University Advancement and Public Affairs gives a presentation at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_017.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_018.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_019.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_020.jpg]20Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tony Vidmar discusses LinkedIn at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_021.jpg]10MSU students and visitors take notes at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James
MSU students and visitors take notes at Social Media Day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. photo by Shea James[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_022.jpg]10A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_023.jpg]10A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_024.jpg]10A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_025.jpg]10A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_026.jpg]10A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_027.jpg]00A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_028.jpg]00A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
A.J. Lopez discusses Instagram at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_029.jpg]00A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to students about the importance of instagram at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to students about the importance of instagram at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_030.jpg]00A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to vistors about instagram story's at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to vistors about instagram story's at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_031.jpg]20A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to students about the importance of instagram at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
A.J. Lopez, social media coordinator, talks to students about the importance of instagram at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_032.jpg]10at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_033.jpg]10Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_034.jpg]00Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_035.jpg]00Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Mass communication students discuss college life at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_036.jpg]00Mass communication students answer questions to prospective students at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Mass communication students answer questions to prospective students at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_037.jpg]10at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_038.jpg]00at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_039.jpg]10Mass communication students answer questions to prospective students at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Mass communication students answer questions to prospective students at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_040.jpg]60at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_041.jpg]80Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_042.jpg]60at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_043.jpg]60Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_044.jpg]60Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_045.jpg]90Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_046.jpg]80Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, talks to vistors about using drones and how they help create new opportunities for individuals and small groups to puch the limits of creativity at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_047.jpg]70Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, lets high school students fly a drone at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, lets high school students fly a drone at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_048.jpg]80Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, lets high school students fly a drone at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Michael Olaya, mechanical engineering senior, lets high school students fly a drone at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_049.jpg]80Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_050.jpg]70Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_051.jpg]90Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_052.jpg]90Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Michael Olaya discusses drone usage at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_053.jpg]110Tyler Manning takes notes at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tyler Manning takes notes at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_054.jpg]90Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_055.jpg]60Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_056.jpg]70Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_057.jpg]60Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart
Logan Draper, digital marketing director at DesignWorks Group, talks to visitors about the importance in branding at social media day in the Legacy Multipurpose room on Sept. 25. Photo by Justin Marquart[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_058.jpg]30The business panel met from 4-5:30 p.m. at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
The business panel met from 4-5:30 p.m. at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_059.jpg]30Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_060.jpg]30Benjamin Remmert, social media / marketing specialist, talks about how the City of Wichita Falls uses social media during a business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Benjamin Remmert, social media / marketing specialist, talks about how the City of Wichita Falls uses social media during a business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_061.jpg]30Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_062.jpg]30Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_063.jpg]40AJ Lopez moderates the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
AJ Lopez moderates the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_064.jpg]30Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_065.jpg]40Benjamin Remmert, social media / marketing specialist, talks about how the City of Wichita Falls uses social media during a business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Benjamin Remmert, social media / marketing specialist, talks about how the City of Wichita Falls uses social media during a business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_066.jpg]10Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_067.jpg]10Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Sam Pak discusses his use of social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson[img src=http://thewichitan.com/wp-content/flagallery/social-media-day-17/thumbs/thumbs_smday_068.jpg]10Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Logan Draper of Design Works discusses how his company uses social media during the business panel at Midwestern State University Social Media Day, Sept. 25, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
RELATED:
Comments
It was fun to listen to people that could you could potentially be in the near future. Their experiences and discoveries all put on table to discuss. Glad I attended!