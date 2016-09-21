The Bryan Brothers in town to serve charity

by

Arguably the greatest tennis doubles duo makes a stop to D.L. Ligon Coliseum Sept. 22.

The Bryan Brothers will be playing an exhibition match to raise money for the Children Miracle Network. Sixteen-time grand slam champions Bob and Mike Bryan will be playing a doubles match against 2004 Olympic silver medalists Mardy Fish and 2016 Wimbledon Quarterfinalist Sam Querrey.

“It all came together faster than I expected. I was able to get ahold of the Bryan Brothers manager and I explained it would be to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and they were all in,” said Melissa Prigmore, a CMN committee volunteer. “We are very excited about this event I hope it will go through smoothly and end up being a great turn out. We’ve been really blessed,” said Melissa Prigmore, a CMN committee volunteer.

All of the money that will be raised for this event will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Local tennis player, Jaci Nichols was taken to United Regional, where she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She was in diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life threatening condition and spent four days in the intensive care unit. Gifts to Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional provide specialized medical equipment and highly trained staff to treat kids like Jaci.

“Hearing about Jaci’s story inspired me to put on such an event benefiting the Children Miracle Network and being able to land the Bryan Brothers in Wichita Falls is a grand slam event within its self,” said Prigmore. “Jaci is a great girl who has a love for the game, knowing that there are so many kids just like her out there inspired me to put on an event befitting these children.”

Prigmore has high expectations for the event on Sept. 22 she hopes it will also jump start the youth tennis programs in the Texhoma area. She hopes the tennis will get more kids into the sport and getting the kids in the community very active.

“Well I plan on hopefully getting younger kids involved with this event. Hopefully if they are able to watch this level of tennis it will boost the popularity of tennis in the community. I would like to see the professionals really interact with the kids,” said Prigmore.

Aside from tennis, the Bryan Brothers also do charity work in aid of children.

It also helped that the Bryan Brothers were already scheduled to play in the Lone

Star Tennis Classic in Austin the next day. It made a quick stop through Wichita Falls more convenient.

“People in the community are very excited about the event, there hasn’t ever been a big name tennis star that has come through Wichita Falls,” said Prigmore. “Anyone is able to come to the event we want people to be knowledgeable about Children Miracle Network and also get children and adults excited about some professional tennis.,” said Prigmore.

TICKETS: Available at Market Street, United Supermarket, Weeks and Hamilton Tennis Center

SCHEDULE: Begins at 6:45 p.m., Sept. 22 at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum.