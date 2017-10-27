Broadway actor brings laughter to Legacy

by

Comedian and Broadway actor Kevin Yee brought laughter, smiles and a bit of satire to about 20 students in the Legacy Multipurpose Room on Oct. 26.

Yee, who hails from Vancouver, Canada, travels across the country to perform his self-written, satirical songs.

“People don’t expect to walk in and see a funny Asian, and especially not a homosexual Asian from Canada,” Yee said.

The comedian poked fun at aspects of being an adult, such as paying taxes, being exhausted all the time and buying Starbucks — also all the time.

“It was good, and it was different from what we usually put on,” Ruby Arriaga, University Programming Board advisor, said. “Hopefully we bring him back sometime.”

Arriaga said UPB discovered Yee at the National Association of Campus Activities when he performed there last spring.

“Oh my gosh, I love Kevin Yee. He is just so energetic and it is infectious,” Kenadi Campbell, computer science senior, said. “If everything could be my favorite part, then it would be. I just love the show he puts on.”

Before deciding to perform his own musical numbers at colleges and clubs, Yee performed on Broadway. He was cast in popular Broadway shows such as Mamma Mia and Wicked.

“During my Broadway shows, I was playing roles and being other people,” Yee said. “I decided to do comedy full-time so that I could be me and tell my own story.”

Before starting his Broadway career, Yee was a member of the 2000 boy band, Youth Asylum. The band is well known for touring while sponsored the Tommy Hilfiger clothing line.

“I used to be in a boy band, a cheesy boy band,” Yee said. “We were even top five on Disney channel.”

Yee said the students who attended were attentive and participated a lot more than some schools.

“You all had a lot of joy on your faces and it’s always funny to have you try to sing my songs when I put the mic in your faces,” Yee said.