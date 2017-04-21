BREAKING: James Johnston, interim provost, named new provost

by

In a postmaster sent earlier today, University President Suzanne Shipley announced James Johnston, interim provost, as the official provost for MSU.

“Dr. Johnston was selected after a rigorous search of well-qualified individuals,” Shipley said in the postmaster. “Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Dr. Johnston in his new appointment.”

Other candidates included Kenya Taylor, associate vice chancellor for academic and student affairs and dean of graduate studies at University of Nebraska at Kearney; Monica Varner, associate provost for academic affairs, accreditation liaison officer and HLC peer corps reviewer at Southwestern Oklahoma State University; and Jerod Hale, dean of the school of humanities and social sciences at the College of Charleston.

James Johnston

Education:

PhD. in Health Studies- Higher Education Track; Texas Woman’s University 2006

Masters of Science in Radiologic Science- Higher Education Track; Midwestern State University 2003

Bachelors of Science in Radiologic Science- Midwestern State University 1993

Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Science; South Plains College 1986

Administration Experience:

Midwestern State University; Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Feb 2017 – present

Midwestern State University; Dean of the Robert D. & Carol Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services Feb 2013 – Jan. 2017

Midwestern State University; Interim Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services August 2012- Jan. 2013

Midwestern State University; Director of Interdisciplinary Education for the College of Health Sciences and Human Services 2009-2012

Wharton County Junior College; Department Head and Program Director 1995-2003