Engineering students sail to first in cardboard boat race Oct. 20

After 84.5 man hours of work, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers members Kendall Diehm, mechanical engineering sophomore, and Clayton Masters, engineering junior, won the cardboard box race Oct. 20 within 15 minutes.
American Society of Mechanical Engineering members came in first, following Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa in second and Kappa Kappa Psi members in third.
“We were really behind in the beginning, and I was worried,” Masters said. “I’m out of shape, and I need to do cardio more often. We are taking home a great victory.”
According to Diehm, the team put a lot of effort to make sure the boat not only could “make it across,” and Masters said they “looked good doing it.”
And they’re off! #MSURewind @MidwesternState pic.twitter.com/uZmYYoxWSN
— MSU Wichitan Online (@WichitanOnline) October 20, 2017
Events like the cardboard boat race encourage students and organizations to get involved in Homecoming week, according to Catie Lovelace, dental hygiene freshman, and she was excited to participate in such a fun event.
“My favorite part was probably the very end when we finally reached the end of the race and all our friends were cheering us on — it was great,” Lovelace said. “I loved being out there on the water. Honestly, I was just thinking about finishing because my arms were so tired.”
According to Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities, there were a total one 19 boats made for the event, although not all were registered for the event.
“If they weren’t registered we can’t let them win,” Mario Ramirez, interim director of student involvement said.
While several boats didn’t make it across Sikes Lake, Hannah Sommerhauser, psychology senior and Psi Chi, said everyone put effort into their boats and it’s fun to see everyone out there.
“We spent about 15 hours on our boat,” Sommerhauser said. “It was about three five hour sessions, but I don’t think it’s going to make it.”
BoatRace1 from Brendan Wynne on Vimeo.
Organizations that participated
- Caribbean Student Organization
- Sigma Kappa and Sigma Nu
- Alpha Psi Omega
- Baptist Student Ministry
- Alpha Phi and Tau Kappa Epsilon
- The Priddy Scholars
- Residence Hall Association
- Geosciences
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers
- Engineers for a Sustainable World
- Student Support Services and Organization of Hispanic Students
- Black Student Union and University Programming Board
- Kappa Sigma and Gamma Phi
- Sharing the Profession of Athletic Training
- Cheerleaders
- Radiology Club
- Psi Chi
- Chi Omega
- Sigma Alpha Kappa
- Kappa Kappa Psi
