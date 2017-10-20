You are here: Home / News / Engineering students sail to first in cardboard boat race Oct. 20

Engineering students sail to first in cardboard boat race Oct. 20

Clayton Masters, mechanical engineer junior, and Kyndal Diehm, mechanical engineering sophomore, finish first in the 2017 Homecoming Boat Race, Friday, Oct. 20. “It was a lot of man hours to get this built. It took 84 and a half hours. It feels great, but I’m going to be taking a long shower after this,” Diehm said. Photo by Rachel Johnson

After 84.5 man hours of work, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers members Kendall Diehm, mechanical engineering sophomore, and Clayton Masters, engineering junior, won the cardboard box race Oct. 20 within 15 minutes.

American Society of Mechanical Engineering members came in first, following Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa in second and Kappa Kappa Psi members in third.

“We were really behind in the beginning, and I was worried,” Masters said. “I’m out of shape, and I need to do cardio more often. We are taking home a great victory.”

According to Diehm, the team put a lot of effort to make sure the boat not only could “make it across,” and Masters said they “looked good doing it.”

Events like the cardboard boat race encourage students and organizations to get involved in Homecoming week, according to Catie Lovelace, dental hygiene freshman, and she was excited to participate in such a fun event.

“My favorite part was probably the very end when we finally reached the end of the race and all our friends were cheering us on — it was great,” Lovelace said. “I loved being out there on the water. Honestly, I was just thinking about finishing because my arms were so tired.”

According to Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities, there were a total one 19 boats made for the event, although not all were registered for the event.

“If they weren’t registered we can’t let them win,” Mario Ramirez, interim director of student involvement said.

While several boats didn’t make it across Sikes Lake, Hannah Sommerhauser, psychology senior and Psi Chi, said everyone put effort into their boats and it’s fun to see everyone out there.

“We spent about 15 hours on our boat,” Sommerhauser said. “It was about three five hour sessions, but I don’t think it’s going to make it.”

Organizations that participated

  • Caribbean Student Organization
  • Sigma Kappa and Sigma Nu
  • Alpha Psi Omega
  • Baptist Student Ministry
  • Alpha Phi and Tau Kappa Epsilon
  • The Priddy Scholars
  • Residence Hall Association
  • Geosciences
  • American Society of Mechanical Engineers
  • Engineers for a Sustainable World
  • Student Support Services and Organization of Hispanic Students
  • Black Student Union and University Programming Board
  • Kappa Sigma and Gamma Phi
  • Sharing the Profession of Athletic Training
  • Cheerleaders
  • Radiology Club
  • Psi Chi
  • Chi Omega
  • Sigma Alpha Kappa
  • Kappa Kappa Psi

Students line their boats up along the edge of the water of Sikes Lake for the 2017 Homecoming Boat Race, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Javier Suarez, mass communication sophomore, and MIa Heck, mass communication sophomore, rest on their sinking boat for Chi Omega and Sigma Alpha Epsilon during the Homecoming Boat Race Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Casey Albrikes, radiology freshman, Zander Leary, math freshman, and Josh Gribble, biology sophomore, paddle the Residence Hall Association boat at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Nicole Smalls, theater sophomre, and Shay Dorsman, theater junior, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Mia Heck, mass communication sophomore, and Javier Suarez, mass communication sophomore, try to cross Sikes Like in their boat for Chi Omega and Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Their boat failed about 50 feet from the starting line. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Tarrah Miller, biology senior, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Racing for Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa, Braxton Urioste, nursing freshman, Reece Crosby, sociology freshman, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Julia Lucas, education junior, and her friends cheer at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Racing for Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa, Braxton Urioste, nursing freshman, Reece Crosby, sociology freshman, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Casey Albrikes, radiology freshman, Zander Leary, math freshman, and Josh Gribble, biology sophomore, paddle the Residence Hall Association boat at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Racing for Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa, Braxton Urioste, nursing freshman, Reece Crosby, sociology freshman, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
In the ASME boat, Clayton Masters, engineering junior, and Kyndall Diehm, engineering sophomore, placed first at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Casey Albrikes, radiology freshman, Zander Leary, math freshman, and Josh Gribble, biology sophomore, paddle the Residence Hall Association boat at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Shay Dorsman, theater junior, at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
in the ASME boat, Clayton Masters, engineering junior, and Kyndall Diehm, engineering sophomore, placed first at the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Luke Sanders, psychology senior, and Aaron Devaul, psychology senior, pull their boat from the water after the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
Nicole Smalls, theater sophomore, and Shae Dorsman, theater junior, freak out as they get closer to the shore and their boat begins to become submerged into Sikes Lake during the Homecoming Boat Race, Friday Oct. 20. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Austin Prater, mechanical engineer, gets saved by three other students as he was the alst person to make his way back to shore since his boat sunk at the very beginning of the race, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Kale Hutchins, general business freshman, and Andrea Mirasol, undecided freshman, swim their way back to shore with their sunken boat after only getting about 20 feet out before their ship collapsed on them during the Homecoming Boat Race 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Clayton Masters, mechanical engineer junior, and Kyndal Diehm, mechincal engineer sophomore, take the lead, finishing first in the 2017 Homecoming Boat Race, Friday, Oct. 20. "It was a lot of man hours to get this built. It took 84 and a half hours. It feels great, but i'm going to be taking a long shower after this," Diehm said. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Kaylor Winter-Roach, theater senior, laughs as the Alpha Psi Omega, the theater fraternity, boat sinks with her friends in it during the Homecoming Boat Race, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Mat Howard, radiology junior, and Jackie Miller, radiological sciences adjunct faculty, helps to throw the boat for the Radiology Club in the trash after the homecoming cardboard boat race on Sikes Lake Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Bradley Wilson
The the pile of cardboard boats after the end of the race at Sikes Lake Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Brittni Vilandre, marketing sophomore, eats her food at Sikes Center during the Homecoming Fish Fry, Fri. OCt. 21, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
People sit down to enjoy their food at the Homecoming Fish Fry at Sikes Center, Friday OCt. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
The Kiowa Cooks cook the food for the Homecoming Fish Fry at Sikes Center, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
Cierra Scott, general business sophomore, gets food in the line at the Fish Fry at Sikes Center, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
William Gibson, mechincal engineer junior, helps toss the Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa cardboard boat at the end of the Homecoming Cardboard Boat race, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. Photo by Rachel Johnson
