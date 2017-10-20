Engineering students sail to first in cardboard boat race Oct. 20

by

After 84.5 man hours of work, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers members Kendall Diehm, mechanical engineering sophomore, and Clayton Masters, engineering junior, won the cardboard box race Oct. 20 within 15 minutes.

American Society of Mechanical Engineering members came in first, following Sigma Nu and Sigma Kappa in second and Kappa Kappa Psi members in third.

“We were really behind in the beginning, and I was worried,” Masters said. “I’m out of shape, and I need to do cardio more often. We are taking home a great victory.”

According to Diehm, the team put a lot of effort to make sure the boat not only could “make it across,” and Masters said they “looked good doing it.”

Events like the cardboard boat race encourage students and organizations to get involved in Homecoming week, according to Catie Lovelace, dental hygiene freshman, and she was excited to participate in such a fun event.

“My favorite part was probably the very end when we finally reached the end of the race and all our friends were cheering us on — it was great,” Lovelace said. “I loved being out there on the water. Honestly, I was just thinking about finishing because my arms were so tired.”

According to Ruby Arriaga, coordinator of student activities, there were a total one 19 boats made for the event, although not all were registered for the event.

“If they weren’t registered we can’t let them win,” Mario Ramirez, interim director of student involvement said.

While several boats didn’t make it across Sikes Lake, Hannah Sommerhauser, psychology senior and Psi Chi, said everyone put effort into their boats and it’s fun to see everyone out there.

“We spent about 15 hours on our boat,” Sommerhauser said. “It was about three five hour sessions, but I don’t think it’s going to make it.”

Organizations that participated

Caribbean Student Organization

Sigma Kappa and Sigma Nu

Alpha Psi Omega

Baptist Student Ministry

Alpha Phi and Tau Kappa Epsilon

The Priddy Scholars

Residence Hall Association

Geosciences

American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Engineers for a Sustainable World

Student Support Services and Organization of Hispanic Students

Black Student Union and University Programming Board

Kappa Sigma and Gamma Phi

Sharing the Profession of Athletic Training

Cheerleaders

Radiology Club

Psi Chi

Chi Omega

Sigma Alpha Kappa

Kappa Kappa Psi