BSU strives to ‘spread awareness’ on social issues

The Black Student Union members plan to make a difference on campus and spread social information regarding equality towards other students, according to Barbara McGuire, senior marketing chair.

McGuire is an 21-year-old native of Dallas, Texas, who graduated from Mansfield High School where she started her criminal justice major ideas, she also played sports such as, track and volleyball. McGuire has been a student here for four years, which gave her an opportunity to succeed in BSU.

“My purpose of joining the organization is to spread awareness of social and political events in the world and also pursue community service on and off campus,” McGuire said.

Other members note her capabilities as a leader.

“She has always been familiar with social event planning,” Ashante Hopkins, criminal justice junior and BSU member, said.

McGuire said that BSU has become popular due to recent events in the black community, and many students seem to have questions about joining. McGuire, who deals with the flyers and posts on Twitter and other social websites, brings the support and information to students.

Not only does McGuire look to get information out to students, but she also believes that this organization makes her better as a person.

“It’s something that my parents would be proud of, knowing that I’m willing to make a change in our community and school,” McGuire said.

Often times, BSU sets up booths in the Clark Student Center where it hosts events such as T-shirt giveaways, signups, and fundraisers.

McGuire said she also supports the Black Lives Matter movement, which compliments her criminal justice major. This movement started from black lives being shot by cops around the nation.

“I’ve been a part of a few protest regarding the movement, and I really feel we are taken for granted because of our skin tone and it shouldn’t happen to anybody,” McGuire said.

McGuire thinks that the BSU organization will also help her in the future, where she plans on moving back to Dallas to start her career in being a parole officer. She also joined the student organization to help her in the future. “Team skills, organization skills, and networking” is what she believes will give her a head start when she continues her journey after she graduates in the spring 2016 semester.

As McGuire finishes off her last year, she said she strongly suggests that more students join the Black Student Union.

“It [BSU] shows character in what we are willing to take a stand for. There’s only one way that the violence and unfair treatment will stop, and that’s if we can get all of the youth to put more focus in what we’re doing,” McGuire said.

Charles Frazier, BSU president, said that McGuire will be “strongly missed” after she graduates.

“If we can get all of these students out here to follow her lead, we can really make a name for our campus,” Frazier said.